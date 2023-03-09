Sullivan & Cromwell adds London dealmaker with Allen & Overy hire















March 9 (Reuters) - New York law firm Sullivan & Cromwell made a rare London partner hire on Thursday, saying it brought on Karan Dinamani from international law firm Allen & Overy to expand its UK and European private equity and M&A practice groups.

Dinamani will advise private equity and financial sponsors on M&A transactions, strengthening Sullivan & Cromwell’s cross-border deals and English law capabilities, the firm’s co-chairs Robert Giuffra and Scott Miller said in a statement.

Dinamani’s clients have included private equity firms Bridgepoint, Blackstone, Allianz Capital Partners and EQT Group, according to his bio on Allen & Overy’s website.

Sullivan & Cromwell played a role in $516 billion worth of announced deals globally in 2022 – the highest among law firms across the world, according to data released by Refinitiv.

“Karan is a creative and commercial lawyer and has led some of the most complex private equity transactions across Europe,” Giuffra and Miller said.

Last month the head of Sullivan & Cromwell's investment management practice Whitney Chatterjee left the firm to take up the lead lawyer role at Apollo Global Management.

A spokesperson for Allen & Overy confirmed Dinamani's departure and wished him well on his new role.











