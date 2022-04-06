Supreme Court short-lister Childs says judges face rising threats

Judge J. Michelle Childs of the United States District Court, District of South Carolina is seen in an undated photo. Courtesy U.S. District Court, District of South Carolina/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, who President Joe Biden recently considered for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, said on Wednesday that she had received a death threat and experienced an "unnerving" incident near her home amid rising threats to judges nationally.

Childs, a South Carolina judge who has been nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, spoke about the threats judges face at an American Bar Association event focused on lobbying for legislation to bolster judicial security.

"Our nation has experienced a rise in domestic extremism over the past few years, and unfortunately, judges have also been on the receiving end of an ever-increasing number of threats," she said during the virtual event.

She noted the U.S. Marshals Service has reported that federal judges were the target of more than 4,500 threats and other inappropriate communications last year and said security incidents involving judges had risen 89% from 2016 to 2019.

She spoke amid heightened concern for judges' safety after a disgruntled attorney in July 2020 shot and killed the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in New Jersey and wounded her husband during an attack at their home.

Childs, who Biden considered to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer before nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson, recounted her own experiences with receiving a death threat while presiding over a civil case. She did not say when.

She also detailed a "very unnerving" separate incident near her home involving "persons unknown to me who were able to come down my street and track where I live."

"I had to protect myself by even trying to close car doors with blankets just to get out of my driveway to get my daughter to school," she said.

She said the gunman in Salas' case was able to easily track down where she lived, adding: "This could be any of us because our personal information should be better protected as well."

The Senate Judiciary Committee on a bipartisan vote in December advanced a bill named after Salas' son, the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, that aims to do just that. The legislation has since stalled.

