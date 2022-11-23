Supreme Court's silence on most serious ethics issues says it all















(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s response thus far to a series of reports about a well-funded, covert judicial lobbying campaign that has successfully targeted the justices is telling.

When a draft of the opinion that eventually overturned abortion rights was leaked in May, the justices readily spoke out and engaged the public. Chief Justice John Roberts called the breach “absolutely appalling,” and announced an investigation a day afterward. Justice Samuel Alito later called the disclosure a “grave betrayal.”

It's instructive to compare the justices' outrage in that instance to the court's reaction to revelations about what appears to be an inappropriate, decades-long private influence campaign. The justices' inaction indicates they have no real desire to have their conduct meaningfully regulated, even if the rules are self-enforced, and despite that the public continues to lose faith in the integrity of the court.

The Supreme Court didn't respond to questions for this column.

Here's what we know: In July, Rolling Stone reported that evangelical activists with a group known as Liberty Counsel sometimes pray with justices, even as their organizations pushed issues and cases before the court. Liberty Counsel is an anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ legal group that bills itself as “a corporate expression of Christian believers." The organization frequently brings lawsuits to the high court, and it won a religious rights case about flying a flag bearing a cross at Boston's city hall in May.

In the high-court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito cited a problematic argument by Liberty Counsel, which characterized abortion as a tool to limit the non-white population.

Liberty Counsel didn't respond to my questions for this column.

Shortly after the Rolling Stone story, Politico reported that anti-abortion activist Rev. Rob Schenck – also formerly affiliated with Liberty Counsel – had carried out a private lobbying campaign to push conservative positions on abortion, sexuality, and more, to the justices. It was called “Operation Higher Court,” Schenck told Politico on July 8.

Schenck did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Schenck wrote to Roberts that same month, saying he was aware of a second major leak, in 2014, of a decision holding that the government can't make companies provide contraceptive coverage as part of the Affordable Care Act.

The justices did not publicly address the alleged second leak nor the reported right-wing influence campaign.

The court finally responded when Congress expressed alarm about the “existence and scope” of the lobbying campaign – sort of. In September, Congress asked the high court about the “potentially unethical conduct.” A letter from the Democratic chairmen of judicial oversight panels included a detailed list of questions.

But the court’s response basically boiled down the lengthy inquiry to whether the justices should adopt an ethics code (the court doesn't have any binding code of conduct) — and offered an answer various justices have given for more than a decade: The court consults the code of conduct that applies to all other federal judges, and there is no need for further action.

The latest developments prompted a partial response from at least one justice, with unusual speed. On Saturday, the New York Times reported Schenck’s account of the second major leak, along with more details about the lobbying campaign – including that two of Schenck’s allies discovered the outcome of a 2014 case in advance, after having dinner with Alito and his wife. The same couple was invited to watch a major reproductive rights case — issues they've advocated on — from a courtroom seat reserved for guests of Alito, according to the Times.

Alito issued an adamant denial, saying the allegation that he or his wife disclosed the outcome is “completely false.”

But it's what wasn't said that's important here: None of the justices disputed or addressed allegations about the secret lobbying campaign or its apparent success – not even Alito or Justice Clarence Thomas, who were “amenable to the outreach,” according to the Times.

Schenck also ingratiated himself with court officials. He encouraged wealthy donors to invite justices to vacation homes; and to contribute an estimated $125,000 to the Supreme Court Historical Society – which the campaign then used as a channel to get close to justices, according to Schenck, former employees of his and a years-long document trail, the Times reported on Nov. 19.

The reports create a clear “appearance of impropriety” problem – a bedrock principle that requires judges to avoid behaving in ways that could cause the public to reasonably question their impartiality.

Still, the court has largely eluded the questions about that appearance – even though those issues are just as concerning, if not more so, than identifying the sources of leaks.

Alito instead admitted a casual relationship with two of Schenck’s donors. He added that if there was an influence campaign, then he was simply fooled, and “would have strongly objected” had he detected it.

James Alfini, dean emeritus at South Texas College of Law and co-author of "Judicial Conduct and Ethics," told me that the justices' conduct arguably creates an appearance of impropriety.

Eric Segall, a professor at Georgia State University College of Law, said that the emphasis on the leak, instead of the lobbying campaign, is misplaced.

“We do know about Alito and Thomas’ connections to the religious right — which go back years — and how the Supreme Court Historical Society was apparently used to gain access,” Segall said. “We know that they gave folks special seats to watch court hearings, had dinner and so forth.

“This is behavior that’s just not judicial,” Segall said.

Ethics questions about justices – especially conservative justices – are nothing new, although they may be reaching a tipping point. The justices' consistent evasion of most serious ethics issues that have recently emerged are an indication that they prefer the freedom to police themselves — or not — and their steady silence on those issues speaks volumes.











