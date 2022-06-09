The Sussmann verdict and the limits of political spin

June 9, 2022 - The criminal trial of Michael Sussmann, which ended on May 31st with his swift acquittal, illustrates the limits of political spin. As I know from my experience as a former government prosecutor and now as a white-collar defense attorney, acquittal is a notable achievement in the federal criminal system, where prosecutors are victorious in the vast majority of trials. But this case was supposed to be about more than one defendant's guilt or innocence.

Prior to trial, both sides of our partisan political divide had pounced on the case as an opportunity to rehash familiar grievances, one being that Donald Trump and his allies were still gunning for Hillary Clinton, and the other that Trump was the real victim of "Russiagate." The Sussmann trial was supposed to strike a blow for one side's version of the truth.

That didn't happen. Although Sussman was acquitted, he wasn't exactly vindicated.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sussmann, a prominent cybersecurity lawyer with connections to the Democratic Party and Clinton, was indicted last September by John Durham, a Special Counsel to the Department of Justice. Durham had been appointed by Trump Attorney General Robert Barr, in one of his last official acts before leaving office, to investigate possible abuses in the federal government's probe of ties between Trump and Russia. Despite concerns about Barr's hand from the grave, Biden Justice Department officials have taken pains to leave Durham to his own devices.

Several years of investigation by Durham produced a single-count indictment in September 2021 against Sussmann for allegedly making a false statement to an FBI official, James Baker, in a 2016 meeting. According to the indictment, Sussmann told Baker at the meeting that he wanted to present computer data showing possible ties between then-candidate Trump and Alfa, a Russian bank linked to the Russian Kremlin, and that he (Sussmann) was not acting on behalf of any client in bringing this information to Baker's attention. According to the prosecution, this last assertion was materially false, because Sussmann in fact was representing the Clinton presidential campaign and a retired cyber expert in connection with the Baker meeting.

Several aspects of the Sussmann indictment suggested problems with the case, which in turn raised suspicions as to why it was brought in the first place. The indictment rested on one person's recollection of a brief meeting that occurred more than five years prior to the indictment (which was just within the statute of limitations).

Baker himself, moreover, had given conflicting accounts of the Sussmann meeting. In 2018, he told congressional investigators that he could not recall whether Sussmann had said he was representing a client. On other occasions, according to notes, he told others in the FBI that Sussmann had mentioned a client.

It was also common knowledge within the FBI that Sussmann — who had done consulting work for the Bureau for years and was a friend of Baker in particular — represented Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, which cut against the materiality of his supposed omission.

Above all, though, was the question: Why was Durham fixating like Ahab on one omission with no obvious consequences in a case of marginal prosecutorial value? Many Democrats and opponents of Donald Trump thought they knew the answer: The case was a political attack, launched by William Barr, on Hillary Clinton and those who would hold Trump to account. And in truth, much of the indictment was devoted to criticizing Sussmann and his connections in the cybersecurity world for attempting to link Trump and Alfa Bank, as if the possibility that the ex-president had a secret relationship with Russia was absurd on its face.

The reaction of the political right to the Sussmann charges was much more pronounced. The thin case about a single omission was hailed as a long-awaited breakthrough in exposing the dirty deeds of Clinton-funded operatives and members of the Washington establishment. Shortly before trial, the judge, Christopher Cooper, put a damper on such claims. He announced he would not allow "a largely unnecessary mini-trial" to determine whether there was a conspiracy to leak damaging information on Trump prior to the presidential election.

"For starters," he noted, "Mr. Sussmann is not charged with a conspiracy."

Judge Cooper's vow to prune the case to what was legally relevant did not dampen the enthusiasm of conservative commentators. A few days after his ruling, one Wall Street Journal columnist told readers: "The narrow prosecution of the little-known Mr. Sussmann has allowed for a focus on the bigger story. Stay tuned for a flood of more information coming out of a trial that on its face is about one lawyer, but in reality is the continuing tale of one of the dirtiest tricks in modern U.S. history."

As it turned out, the two-week trial that began on May 16th was short on political points, and long on the grinding cross examination at which trial lawyers excel. An essential defense strategy was to place Baker's credibility under constant attack by emphasizing his various versions of his conversation with Sussmann.

However, the strategy was set back when the government revealed a Sussmann text message, sent to Baker the day before their meeting, in which he says he is coming in "on my own … not on behalf of any client… to help the Bureau." This message — which, incredibly enough, Durham did not have until after the indictment — put to rest any real doubt about what Sussmann had said at the meeting, although Baker's failure to remember it suggests the issue wasn't important to him.

But was Sussmann's statement truthful? It depends on which party's narrative was more believable. The government's narrative was straightforward: Sussmann, who was in communication with the press concerning his Alfa Bank suspicions, planned an "October Surprise" in which FBI involvement could be leaked to cast a shadow on the communications between Trump and Putin's bank and help Clinton at the polls. Sussmann, according to Durham's account, was cold-blooded enough to set up one old friend for another, who also happened to be a paying client. Sussmann therefore lied to Baker.

The defense narrative was more complex, but it had a human feel and helped explain the government's evidence. In the defense account, Sussmann sought out his friend at the FBI out of genuine national security concerns after, admittedly, planning to go to the press first. The Clinton campaign did not authorize this contact and would not have approved it, since Baker's predictable response was to quash the press story. Baker himself testified that he believed Sussmann had come forward "as a confidential human source."

Thus, the defense could argue, while Sussmann did represent the Clinton campaign during this period — his firm's billing records, of which the government made much, left no doubt — he did not represent the campaign at the meeting with Baker. Notes taken by Baker's FBI superior, Bill Priestap, of a post-meeting debriefing of Baker indicated this was exactly what Sussmann told Baker when they met. In the defense's credible — but convenient — account, Sussmann's text message was not inaccurate, and he probably did not mislead Baker in their meeting.

It's possible that the jury found the defense narrative believable, or at least not objectionable. It's also likely that the "so what?" factor played a role in turning off the jury to the government's arguments. Even if Sussmann did lie to Baker, the stakes may have seemed too small to warrant a guilty verdict.

The government, in the choice words of one juror quoted in The Washington Post after the verdict, "could have spent our time more wisely … I don't think [the case] should have been prosecuted." A second juror said, "everyone pretty much saw it the same way." ("Special Counsel Loses First Trial of Trump Probe; Sussmann Acquitted," The Washington Post, May 31, 2022)

The jury foreperson said, also in the Washington Post report, that "politics were not a factor" in the deliberations, which were systematic and collegial. The jury did its job, as it almost always does, rising above the acrimony and the machinations of our current politics.

Kevin J. O'Brien is a regular contributing columnist on trial practice for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.