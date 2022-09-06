Taft law firm strengthens hold on Midwest with Detroit area merger

General view of Detroit in the U.S., as seen from Windsor, Ontario, Canada October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Summary

Summary Law firms Merger with Michigan's Jaffe to be completed Dec. 31

Taft will have more than 800 lawyers after combination

(Reuters) - Taft Stettinius & Hollister said it will merge with 120-lawyer Michigan law firm Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, extending Taft's footprint in the Midwest.

Cincinnati-founded Taft said on Sunday the combination with Jaffe, effective Dec. 31, will create a firm with 800 lawyers throughout eight Midwest markets and Washington, D.C.

Jaffe has offices in Detroit and nearby Southfield, Michigan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The deal will be Taft's sixth merger since 2008, according to the firm. Most recently, Taft joined forces with 140-lawyer Minneapolis firm Briggs and Morgan in 2020.

Taft reported $415 million in revenue in 2021, according to data from The American Lawyer, placing it on the magazine's list of the top-grossing 100 U.S. law firms for the first time.

There were 25 U.S. law firm mergers completed in the first half of 2022, matching the same period in 2021 but below the historical first-half average of 32 combinations over the past 10 years, according to consultancy Fairfax Associates.

While firm merger activity fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fairfax principal Lisa Smith has said deal totals in 2022 are expected to outpace those from 2021 and 2020. Fairfax tracks mergers by the date they become effective.

Other recent tie-ups have also brought large firms into new markets. Womble Bond Dickinson entered San Francisco with its combination with Cooper, White & Cooper, which took effect Sept. 1, while Davis Wright Tremaine gained Chicago and Richmond, Virginia offices through its July 1 combination with McGonigle.

Read more:

Latest U.S. law firm merger brings Southeast's Womble to San Francisco

Davis Wright Tremaine to absorb financial services law firm McGonigle

Fennemore to combine with 56-attorney California law firm

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.