Taft partner charged by disciplinary board after intimate client relationship

Summary Law firms Jessica Mager retained to represent client in his divorce before relationship began

(Reuters) - A Taft Stettinius & Hollister partner has been charged by the Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel after she allegedly began a sexual relationship with her client and exchanged multiple sexually charged text messages with him.

In a complaint filed on Friday, the Disciplinary Counsel said that family law attorney Jessica Mager violated the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct when she began her relationship with her client and is requesting that she be “sanctioned accordingly.”

In September 2019, Mager was retained to represent the client in his divorce. Over the next few weeks, they met periodically to discuss the case. The conversation evolved and became “increasingly personal," according to the filing.

The filing also alleges that at one point Mager requested that the two go on a “normal date,” to which the client agreed. On Oct. 29, 2019 the two had sexual intercourse at Mager’s home. Two days later, after a fight with his soon-to-be ex-wife, the client was found to have died by suicide in his marital home.

The Disciplinary Counsel wrote that lawyers are prohibited from “soliciting or engaging in sexual activity with a client unless a consensual relationship existed between them when the client-lawyer relationship commenced.”

A representative for the firm said that it was aware of the allegations. “The firm and Ms. Mager take these matters very seriously and will fully cooperate with the Board. Taft remains deeply committed to upholding and enforcing the highest ethical standards of conduct in the practice of law,” said the representative.

Mager represents clients engaging in domestic relations litigation and complex divorce, according to the Taft website. She also leads Taft’s gender equality initiatives and “plays a major role” in supporting "HB 226 in Ohio, legislation that would increase protections for court-appointed advocates."

The issue is now before the Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court of Ohio.

The case is Ohio Disciplinary Counsel v. Mager, The Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court of Ohio, No. 2020-021.

For the Ohio Disciplinary Counsel: Joseph Caligiuri

For Mager: Not immediately available

