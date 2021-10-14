Talent chief reshuffling continues as Dentons swipes Deloitte exec

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Dentons in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Baker McKenzie lured away Dentons executive two weeks ago

(Reuters) - Legal industry talent executives are continuing to play musical chairs, with global law firm Dentons bringing on Deloitte's global people managing director.

Neelima Paladugu will join Dentons as its global chief people officer on Nov. 15, the firm said Thursday. She's replacing Jay Connolly, who was tapped by Baker McKenzie in late September to serve as its chief people officer in London.

Paladugu has held past roles at Merrill Lynch, PwC and International Business Machines Corp, Dentons said. Her addition will "help to fortify our people strategy across multiple regions and business functions," Dentons global CEO Elliott Portnoy said in a statement.

The global law firm now boasts more than 20,000 employees spread across 205 locations – this month alone, Dentons announced combinations with Bolivian law firm Guevara & Gutierrez and Mozambique-based firm Fernanda Lopes & Associados-Advogados.

Paladugu arrives as Dentons has also undertaken a major U.S. expansion project, targeting middle market cities in an effort to more closely mirror the scale of Big Four accounting firms Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC. As part of its "Golden Spike" strategy, the firm has combined with regional and midsize firms with offices in Alabama, Iowa, Utah, Pennsylvania, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

A November 2019 Dentons report said many professional services firm have more offices in the U.S. than law firms do. Deloitte, Paladugu's prior employer, has 97 U.S. offices, according to that report.

In July, Dentons reorganized its top U.S. leadership roles – Mike McNamara stepped down as U.S. CEO, and was succeeded by Chicago-based partner Keith Moskowitz as chair of the firm's U.S. board.

Reporting by David Thomas