Ten-lawyer real estate team exits Greenberg Traurig in Warsaw

Summary Law firms Group represents quarter of the firm's 40-lawyer real estate group in Poland

(Reuters) - A 10-lawyer real estate team, including three partners, has left Greenberg Traurig to join CMS Legal in Warsaw, CMS said Wednesday.

CMS said in a statement that its real estate and construction practice will now be led by Agata Jurek-Zbrojska, who was a partner in Greenberg Traurig’s Warsaw office for four years, specializing in real estate transactions and assisting clients with deal structuring and joint venture agreements.

Joining the firm with her are two partners, Małgorzata Madej-Balcerowska and Dominik Rafałko, and seven other lawyers from Greenberg Traurig, CMS said.

Last month, CMS added real estate partner Michał Mieciński from Linklaters in Poland. CMS’ real estate team now includes 40 lawyers, according to the firm.

The Greenberg Traurig departures represent a substantial chunk of the firm's real estate team in Warsaw, which the firm recently said was 40-lawyers strong. Greenberg in August said it had leased new office space in Warsaw to accommodate growth there.

A representative for Greenberg Traurig did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the departures.

