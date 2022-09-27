Tesla workers' lawsuit over layoffs likely belongs in arbitration, judge says

A logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bern, Switzerland December 10, 2020. P REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Tesla accused of not giving 60 days' notice ahead of mass layoffs

Company says it was "right-sizing"

Sept 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. magistrate judge has recommended that a proposed class action accusing Tesla Inc of failing to give factory workers the advance notice of layoffs that is required by law be sent to private arbitration.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower in Austin, Texas said on Monday that an arbitrator, and not a judge, should decide whether agreements Tesla workers signed in which they agreed to arbitrate legal disputes with the company are invalid, as the plaintiffs in the June lawsuit claim.

Magistrates are appointed by federal judges, who can accept or reject their reports. The two named plaintiffs suing Tesla have two weeks to file objections to Hightower's decision.

The plaintiffs, who were laid off earlier this year, claim the arbitration pacts they signed are invalid because they were forced to agree to them in order to keep their jobs. They also say confidentiality provisions in the agreement are illegal.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Tesla's lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more workers to notify them of mass layoffs at least 60 days in advance unless they are caused by natural disasters or "unforeseeable business circumstances."

The lawsuit accuses Tesla of violating the WARN Act by abruptly laying off more than 500 workers at its Sparks, Nevada gigafactory as part of a nationwide purge of its workforce.

Tesla has laid off hundreds of employees since June, when chief executive Elon Musk in an email told company executives to freeze hiring and cut about 10% of salaried staff. Musk later clarified that he expected Tesla's total workforce to grow in the coming year.

Tesla moved to dismiss the case, arguing that former employees must individually arbitrate their claims. The company also said it was merely "right-sizing" by firing poorly performing workers and not engaging in layoffs that require advance notice.

Hightower on Monday said that because the plaintiffs are challenging the substance of the agreements, and not their formation, those claims must first be reviewed by an arbitrator.

Earlier this month, Hightower said Tesla should notify factory workers who have been laid off since June about the lawsuit before asking them to sign severance agreements that include waivers of legal claims.

In a filing on Monday, Tesla said that decision was "unprecedented, over-reaching, and flawed" and asked U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, who is presiding over the case, to reject it.

The case is Lynch v. Tesla Inc, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 1:22-cv-00597.

For the plaintiffs: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan

For Tesla: Robert Sheeder and Thomas Wallace of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

