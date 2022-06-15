Texas bar fights Sidney Powell's bid to toss ethics case

Summary

Summary Related documents Pro-Trump lawyer Powell has called bar's case "baseless"

Hearing set for June 22 in Dallas state court

Bar's case among several against lawyers who challenged 2020 election

(Reuters) - Lawyers for the Texas state bar on Tuesday defended their ethics claims against pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell over her role in litigation contesting the 2020 presidential election.

The state bar's disciplinary arm in March sued Powell, who has called the ethics case "baseless," in Texas state court for what it said were "frivolous" lawsuits challenging Democratic President Joe Biden's win against Republican Donald Trump. Powell's attorneys in May asked the Dallas court to throw out the case, and a hearing is scheduled for next week.

Powell "has referred to [her] right to file the lawsuits at issue as 'unfettered.' This is incorrect," Texas disciplinary attorneys Kristin Brady and Rachel Craig told Judge Tonya Parker in Dallas in Tuesday's filing. "An attorney's speech rights within the confines of litigation are not absolute."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The case against Powell is part of a wave of actions initiated by either bar disciplinary officials or judges in response to meritless efforts claiming fraud pervaded the 2020 presidential election.

Last week, the disciplinary office of the Washington, D.C., bar hit Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former attorney, with ethics charges over his claim that the election was stolen. In May, the Texas bar filed an ethics case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over what it said where "dishonest" election claims. He has called the bar's investigation of him a "witch hunt."

Powell and one of her lawyers, Robert Holmes, on Wednesday did not immediately return messages seeking comment. A lawyer for the bar, Kristin Brady, did not immediately return a similar message.

The ongoing U.S. congressional hearings over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters is expected to highlight the failed efforts of Pro-Trump lawyers to use the courts to attack the integrity of the election.

The Texas bar said in its complaint that Powell's lawsuits contesting the election "were not supported by evidence and instead relied on speculation and conjecture."

Powell's motion to dismiss the case called the bar's claims "illegitimate." Powell and her lawyers defended her role in election-related lawsuits.

"Ms. Powell had the absolute right to rely on information provided to her by her clients and others, and to file suits for those clients based on that information," Powell's lawyers said in a May filing.

The case is: Commission for Lawyer Discipline v. Sidney Powell, District Court of Dallas County, No. DC-22-02562.

For Texas: Kristin Brady of Texas bar's Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel

For Powell: Robert Holmes

Read more:

Giuliani hit with ethics charges by Washington D.C. authorities over false election claims

Texas seeks discipline for top lawyer over 'dishonest' election claims

EXCLUSIVE Two former U.S. officials help ethics probe of Trump ally Clark, source says

Lawyer loses challenge to judge's ethics referral after failed election lawsuit

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.