Texas-based litigation firm beats bigger competitors on bonuses

Summary Law firms Susman Godfrey will be giving out a median bonus of $215,000 to its most experienced associates

(Reuters) - Texas-based litigation firm Susman Godfrey has said it will outpay some of the largest U.S.-based firms in end-of-year associate bonuses for 2021.

The 140-lawyer firm released a statement on Wednesday detailing the payouts, which range from a median of $105,000 for its most junior associates to a median of $215,000 for its most senior.

Several other litigation firms have recently disclosed their end-of-year bonuses for associates, some of which also compete with payouts at much larger firms.

The initial end-of-year bonus scale for large law firms was set last month by Cravath, Swaine & Moore. The firm said it would distribute $15,000 to $115,000 in year-end associate bonuses, with payouts increasing by seniority.

Davis Polk & Wardwell recently matched that scale and added a "special one-time bonus" ranging from $4,000 to $23,000, based on associate seniority. Many other large law firms quickly followed suit.

Susman Godfrey has competed with larger firms on bonus pay in the past. Last year, it handed out between $80,000 and $170,000. In 2019, bonuses were even higher, ranging from $120,000 to $235,000.

A representative from Washington D.C.-based litigation firm Wilkinson Stekloff on Wednesday confirmed that its associate pay would also exceed that of large law. The firm will be giving out $230,000 bonuses to its most senior associates and $30,000 to its most junior.

The Wilkinson Stekloff bonuses were first reported last week by legal blog Above the Law.

New York-based litigation firm Selendy & Gay said in a statement that its year-end bonuses would land just above the scale set by Cravath, starting at $121,900 for associates who graduated in 2014 or earlier and $15,750 for its most junior associates.

The statement said some associates might receive even more cash based on a "holistic assessment" of performance.

A representative from Hueston Hennigan, another litigation firm, said it would match Cravath's scale "at a baseline," but would be assessing a number of factors and doling out "substantially" more money to most associates.

