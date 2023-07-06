Texas-based trial firm adds Crowell litigator in New York

Companies

(Reuters) - Litigation-focused law firm Reid Collins & Tsai said Thursday that it has hired a commercial trial partner in New York from much larger firm Crowell & Moring.

Tarek Saad, who most recently practiced at Crowell in Doha, Qatar, will mainly represent financial services companies in plaintiff-side complex financial fraud cases, he said.

Saad said he was drawn to Texas-founded Reid Collins in part because of his relationship with founding partner Bill Reid, who started his career with Saad in Dallas.

"His addition to our team will not only bolster our New York office but also add to our firm’s breadth of international work through his strong experience in the Middle East,” Reid said in a statement.

Saad said the 38-attorney firm was the right size for his practice and offered a "more specialized environment." Crowell is a full-service firm with more than 600 lawyers and about a dozen U.S. and global offices.

Much of Saad's work in Doha related to international arbitration, he said. At his new firm, he said he expects to focus more on state and federal court litigation, as he did earlier in his career.

Before joining Crowell in 2020, Saad spent more than seven years at Squire Patton Boggs. Earlier in his career he was also a state prosecutor in Denver.

A spokesperson for Crowell said the firm wished Saad well in his move.

