Texas boutiques join rush to raise associate salaries

(Reuters) - The race to raise associate salaries has hit Texas, giving lawyers at some Lone Star boutiques an even bigger pay boost than their counterparts at elite New York firms.

Houston-based Susman Godfrey confirmed Wednesday that it's upping salaries for its current first-year associates from $195,000 to $210,000. For the class of 2013, salaries will grow by $25,000 to $370,000. Overall, associate salaries at the litigation boutique will be $5,000 higher than those at firms that have matched a scale New York law firm Davis, Polk & Wardwell set earlier this month.

"Our associate salaries already were higher than the so-called [New York] scale, so our increases were designed to keep our associates' salaries higher, at every level," Susman Godfrey's managing partner Neal Manne said in an email on Wednesday.

Austin-based Reid Collins & Tsai also confirmed Wednesday that it's raising associate compensation.

The litigation boutique is giving first through third-year associates $225,000 total in base salary plus quarterly performance adjustment payments. Fifth-year associates and above will get $325,000 total salary.

“We want to reward our team for their work and we want to be attractive to the best talent, so we keep an eye on the market’s upper salary scale and make sure we are always above it," the firm's founding partners Bill Reid and Lisa Tsai said in a statement. "When BigLaw makes some adjustments, sometimes we will too."

Smyser Kaplan & Veselka, a Houston-based litigation boutique, is also raising first-year associate salaries to $205,000, according to a report from legal industry blog Above the Law.

A representative for that firm did not respond to a request for comment.

New York-based Milbank kicked off the current round of associate salary increases earlier this month when it raised first-year starting salaries to $200,000. Davis Polk upped the ante soon after, promising incoming first-year associates $202,500 and current first-year associates $205,000.

Several Big Law firms have since matched the Davis Polk scale. Boutiques including Kasowitz Benson Torres spinoff Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes and Selendy & Gay have raised salaries this month, too.

The raises come amid a hot market for junior legal talent, and as the coronavirus pandemic increases the risk of burnout.

