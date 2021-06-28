Thinking long-term, law firms make strategic staffing shifts

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Summary

Summary Law firms Fox Rothschild, Reed Smith announced changes to staffing models, voluntary buyouts this month

Several major law firms laid off staffers last year, citing pandemic The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - When the coronavirus first spread through United States last year, law firms scrambled to adjust to remote work and cut costs, including by laying off professional staff.

Now, even as law firms begin to put the pandemic behind them and many return to the office, some are forging ahead with new professional staffing models, combining lessons they learned from the pandemic with a longer-term rethinking of legal support roles.

"COVID, an unprecedented, extended work from home, laid bare expenses at many firms that got put under a magnifying glass by some partners," said Zeughauser Group consultant Kent Zimmermann.

Law firms have been feeling pressure to trim or reshape staff positions for years, as consolidation, technology and rising productivity have made some professional roles less critical. It's been many years since attorneys regularly dictated correspondence or briefs to legal secretaries, for example.

"This has been a trend that has been going on for 20 years," said David Barnard, a former Linklaters partner who now runs the consultancy Blaqwell Inc, adding that in many cases, it was "charity that has sustained these positions through the pandemic."

This month two major firms with roots in Philadelphia, Fox Rothschild and Reed Smith, announced they're offering buyouts while reorganizing their professional staffing models.

Fox Rothschild first began devising its new staffing model in 2017, said chief talent officer Jean Durling, before the mass transition to remote work last year offered a laboratory.

"I would say we had a pretty decent draft of it prior to the pandemic," Durling said. "And then we got into the pandemic and everybody working remotely, and that gave us an opportunity to kind of test some of our ideas."

Dubbed "Fox Pro Teams," the firm's new model marks a shift from the "traditional support structure where a group of attorneys was assigned to one or more legal administrative assistants or legal secretaries," Durling said. Now, staffing will be tailored toward the needs of specific attorneys and the experience and skills of the staffer, she said.

Reed Smith, meanwhile, said it's introducing an executive assistant role that will replace legal secretaries firmwide. The firm described the assistants as "'air traffic controllers' with greater leadership and responsibility for facilitating service for the lawyers."

Like Durling, Reed Smith acknowledged the effect of the pandemic, saying in an announcement that it set its plan in motion "with the knowledge that the practice of law will be different as the firm emerges from more than a year of remote working."

In conjunction with these moves, both Fox Rothschild and Reed Smith said they are offering voluntary separation packages to its staffers.

Durling said the firm knew that "there were going to be some people who said, 'You know, this is just not for me and this isn't what I want to do.'" The buyout plan gives those people more options, she said.

At least a half a dozen major law firms laid off professional staffers amid the pandemic, with some firms stating bluntly that they didn't need as many staffers as they once did due to remote working, and likely would not again.

Both then and now, cost savings are a major driver. Durling said the firm is expecting to see savings through its Fox Pro Teams on a long-term basis; on a short-term basis, Fox Rothschild will be investing in training and technology.

Beyond the effect on staffers and their careers, the transition to new support models may not be easy for some lawyers. Not every partner will be equally comfortable doing without some traditional secretarial support, noted Kristin Stark, a principal at the law firm consultancy Fairfax Associates.

"The ones who are the least comfortable with it are the ones who have the most administratively burdensome practices and are the least technologically proficient," Stark said.

Read More:

Thousands of law firm staffers are now out of work. Where will they go?

Job cuts mount as law firms see necessity - and opportunity - in Covid era