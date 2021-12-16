Thompson Coburn hires ex Fifth Circuit judge in Texas expansion

Summary

(Reuters) - Thompson Coburn has hired a former Texas federal appeals court judge as the St. Louis-based firm continues its Dallas buildout.

Justice Douglas Lang has joined the firm as senior counsel, Thompson Coburn said Wednesday. He is the 18th attorney to join its two-year-old Dallas office, which opened with four partners, according to the firm.

Lang arrives at Thompson Coburn from Dorsey & Whitney. He previously spent 16 years on the Fifth District Court of Appeals in Dallas starting in 2002.

He wrote over 2,100 opinions and helped to decide at least 6,100 cases, according to Thompson Coburn.

Lang is a former head of Texas' judicial conduct commission and served on the state's panel for multidistrict litigation.

He will chair Thompson Coburn's appellate group alongside partner Booker Shaw, former chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Eastern District.

“We’re delighted to have a longtime jurist of Justice Lang’s caliber join us in providing strategic advice to clients, mentoring young litigators, and leading our appellate efforts in jurisdictions across the country,” Shaw said in a statement.

Lang said in a statement that he is dedicated to expanding the firm’s appellate practice. The group has about 28 lawyers, according to the firm's website.

Thompson Coburn has about 400 attorneys. The firm expanded earlier this year when it combined with New York-based 44-lawyer firm Hahn & Hessen.

A representative from Dorsey & Whitney said the firm does not comment on attorney departures.

