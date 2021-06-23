Thompson Coburn makes New York debut with midsize merger

A general view of the skyline of Manhattan as seen from the One World Trade Center Tower in New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 22 (Reuters) - St. Louis-based Thompson Coburn is breaking into the Big Apple though a combination with New York's Hahn & Hessen, a boutique law firm focused on finance, debt, and commercial litigation and transactions, the firms announced Wednesday.

The combination takes effect July 1. Nationwide, the firm will go by Thompson Coburn, but in the New York market it will be known as Thompson Coburn Hahn & Hessen, said Mark Indelicato, Hahn & Hessen's managing partner.

Indelicato and Thompson Coburn chair Roman Wuller described the combination as offering each firm the best of both worlds: Thompson Coburn gets the New York office it has long sought, while Hahn & Hessen immediately expands its reach.

"I think this combination can take 2 + 2 and make 6 or 8," Wuller said.

Hahn & Hessen has 44 attorneys, all based in New York, according to its website. Thompson Coburn has more than 375 lawyers, according to Wednesday's merger announcement.

Apart from St. Louis and nearby Belleville, Illinois, Thompson Coburn has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. The firm generated about $207 million in revenue last year, according to The American Lawyer, ranking it 149th among U.S. law firms.

Indelicato said the combined firm will have "big firm clients, services and capabilities with a small firm feel." Thompson Coburn said it represents major companies like U.S. Bank, Citibank, Bayer and Kawasaki.

"This is going to be a firm where young associates will want to stay and make partner," Indelicato said. Over the years, recruiting and retaining young talent "has been an issue for us" given the firm's size, he said.

Combining with another firm allows law firms to add scale much more quickly than they can through organic growth and lateral hiring. Indelicato said the firm had tried that route.

"We realized if we wanted to take it up a notch, to the next level, we really needed to look for a combination," he said, adding that the firm began looking for a partner with the right practice and culture mix. "We found that at Thompson Coburn," he said.

The merger is the latest indication that the market forces driving law firms to scale up - including competition with larger firms for talent and clients - have never abated despite a drop in law firm mergers and combinations during the pandemic last year. Consultants have predicted a resurgence in law firm merger activity as the crisis recedes.

In April, leaders at Miami-based Holland & Knight and Dallas-based Thompson & Knight announced they are in talks to merge later this summer.

Reporting by David Thomas