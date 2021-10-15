Thompson Coe eyes 'careful' growth after San Antonio opening

REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

(Reuters) - Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons' new San Antonio office announced this week has set the firm up for more long-term growth in the Lone Star State and beyond, says Barry Moscowitz, a partner and management committee member.

The firm said Thursday it had tapped two existing Thompson Coe attorneys in Dallas and Houston to open the new office location.

Litigation partner David Khirallah, who has been with the firm in Dallas since 2017, will manage the new office. Khirallah is a trial lawyer whose clients include insurance carriers.

He will be joined by senior litigation attorney Jessica Gonzalez from Houston.

The 200-plus attorney firm already has Texas offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston, and outside the state in New Orleans and St. Paul.

Moscowitz said the firm is looking to have a total of 10 attorneys in the San Antonio office within the next three to five years.

Moscowitz said the decision to move into the city was due to client demand and although the firm has a presence in nearby Austin, the San Antonio market was distinct enough to justify establishing a foothold.

“I can tell you that there are at least a couple of attorneys that we know of in Austin who've expressed the desire to go to the San Antonio office, either because they just really want to be in San Antonio, or they have family roots in San Antonio,” said Moscowitz.

The firm is also looking beyond San Antonio and is in “careful” growth mode, according to Moscowitz.

“I don't think we're on the mindset to rapidly expand just for the sake of expansion. We take our time and we make sure it's the right fit,” he said.