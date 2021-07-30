'Tis the season for fires and hurricanes: avoiding insurance coverage pitfalls

The Dixie Fire burns near Taylorsville, California, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson - RC2RUO9EXTY4

July 30, 2021 - Fresh off the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States' parallel wildfire and hurricane seasons are officially underway. Peak seasons run through November.

The 2020 California wildfire season shattered records, with nearly 4.4 million acres scorched. The year 2020 saw 9,639 fires across the state including the first ever "gigafire," burning more than 1 million acres. The tab for wildfire damages in 2020: $16.5 billion.

California's 2021 fire season is already off to a blazing start; by the start of June, the state already saw more than four times the acreage burned than it did by that time last year. Plagued by severe droughts, California is primed for another unprecedented fire season as the state enters its most dangerous months.

The devastating 2020 hurricane season generated 30 named storms, 13 hurricanes, and six major hurricanes (tied for second highest on record). Hurricane damages in 2020 are estimated at $37 billion.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts another active hurricane season this year, with six to 10 hurricanes including three to five major hurricanes (Categories 3-5). The first hurricane of the Atlantic season, Elsa, made landfall in Florida earlier this month.

Fraught with traps, navigating the insurance claim process can be daunting even for the most sophisticated commercial policyholders. Below are insider tips on how to avoid six common insurance coverage pitfalls:

The failure to notify an insurer of a loss is one of the most common — and avoidable — ways to risk forfeiting coverage for an otherwise covered claim. Most property policies require "prompt" notice or notice "as soon as practicable" following a loss. Whether notice is timely is governed by the terms of the policy as informed by applicable state law — often the state where the policy was issued or the damaged property is located.

Tip1: Policyholders should err on the side of providing notice as soon as possible after a loss, as the risk of jeopardizing coverage outweighs the often unjustified fear of an adverse premium adjustment.

Tip2: Policyholders should draft their notice in a way that supplies enough information to comply with their post-loss obligation while preserving the ability to fully evaluate and maximize coverage. Where notice is provided shortly after a loss, the notice should make clear that the investigation remains ongoing, and if appropriate should avoid committing to a position on the cause or extent of damage.

Property policies also typically require the policyholder to submit a "proof of loss." Some policies may require the proof be tendered within a certain number of days after an insurer's request or from the date of loss with or without a specific request. Proofs of loss usually must be sworn and include a statement as to the date, amount, and cause of the loss.

Tip1: The policy deadline may be automatically extended to conform to governing state law. For example, California grants policyholders 60 days after the loss (California Insurance Code § 2071).

In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some state insurance departments have automatically stayed the deadlines until after the state of emergency has ended. In California; for example, carriers have been instructed not to attempt to enforce proof of loss deadlines until 90 days after the end of the statewide "state of emergency."

Tip2: If compliance within the deadline may not be possible, policyholders should consider submitting a written request to their insurer to extend the deadline. These are routinely granted.

Tip3: To eliminate the guesswork, policyholders should ask their carrier for the carrier's own proof of loss form. If the form does not fit the policyholder's exact needs or circumstances require additional information or clarification, some carriers may allow changes to be made directly to the standard form.

Tip4: If the loss investigation is ongoing or formal reports or estimates have not yet been prepared, policyholders should memorialize those facts in writing by submitting a cover letter along with the proof of loss that indicates the proof is preliminary and subject to change as new facts come to bear.

Tip5: Partial payments are often accompanied by carrier requests to sign separate proofs of loss. Whether or not they are accompanied by such a request, a policyholder in receipt of a carrier's partial or advance payment should confirm the check does not contain purported release language such as "payment in full." Policyholders should secure written confirmation from the carrier that depositing the check does not forfeit the policyholder's right to collect additional amounts owed.

Policyholders are also obligated to produce or permit the insurer to inspect and copy the policyholder's books, records, and other documents. These policy provisions often unfairly place substantial burdens on insureds and shift the investigatory burden owed by the carrier to its insured.

Tip1: Carriers' document requests are constrained by law. They must be reasonable. If the requests are not reasonable under the circumstances, policyholders should be sure to confer with their insurers to narrow their scope.

In some states, including California and Florida, carriers are required to explain why their requests are necessary to the claim investigation (e.g., Cal. Code Regs. tit. 10, § 2695.7(d); Florida Statute § 626.9541(1)(i)(3)(h)).

Tip2: If the policy allows for inspection in lieu of production, a policyholder faced with an onerous document request should consider inviting the carrier to visit the property and inspect and copy whatever the insurer deems relevant. This ensures that the investigatory burden remains with the carrier and prevents the carrier from later claiming a failure to produce responsive documents.

Tip3: Any confidentiality concerns associated with the insurer's document review can be remedied by separating confidential documents from other responsive documents and permitting the carrier access to the confidential documents subject to a confidentiality agreement.

A supplemental claim is any claim for more insurance proceeds. Most often a supplemental claim seeks coverage for a loss that was, in whole or part, previously the subject of another, often closed, claim for coverage based on the same peril to the same property. Supplemental claims typically arise when new information comes to light confirming that additional damages were sustained beyond those previously claimed.

Tip: Policyholders should be diligent in gathering as much information about their losses as they can. Many policies, and in some instances state statutes (e.g., Florida Statute § 627.70132), limit the time within which an insured may submit a supplemental claim.

Property policies commonly include a deadline to begin or complete repairs or replacement of damaged property. If not met, this deadline may provide a basis for an insurer to pay the claim on an "actual cash value" (depreciated value) basis rather than the "replacement cost" at current pricing.

Tip1: The policy deadline may in some cases be automatically extended by state law. For example, California generally affords policyholders 12 months from the date the first payment toward actual cash value is made to complete repairs (California Insurance Code § 2051.5(b)(1)(A)).

Tip2: Policyholders should submit a written request for an extension to their insurer. Certain states require that carriers grant extensions under certain circumstances. California, for example, requires insurers to provide extensions of six months for good cause due to circumstances beyond the control of the insured (California Insurance Code § 2051.5(b)(2)).

Tip3: In some states, including Florida, an insurer may be estopped from relying on this clause if it failed to bring it to the insured's attention prior to the deadline.

"Suit limitations" provisions are also standard features of property policies. These clauses state that an action to recover under a policy is barred if not filed within a certain time period.

Tip1: State law may extend or render unenforceable the policy deadline.

Tip2: Tolling rules may apply to further extend the deadline to file a lawsuit. California, for example, equitably tolls the limitations period while the claim is being considered by the insurer (unless and until the insured receives an unconditional denial from the carrier).

Tip3: Policyholders should consider entering into a tolling agreement with their insurer or preemptively filing suit before the deadline to reduce the risk of forfeiting coverage.

