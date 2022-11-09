Top appeals lawyer leaves Chicago U.S. attorney's office for Jenner firm















(Reuters) - Law firm Jenner & Block said Wednesday that it has hired a former senior federal prosecutor for its appeals and investigations, compliance, and defense practices in Chicago.

Andrianna Kastanek, who most recently served as chief of appeals for the criminal division of the Northern District of Illinois U.S. Attorney's Office, will work on appellate, investigative and trial matters, the 500-attorney firm said.

Kastanek spent almost 12 years with the U.S. Department of Justice. She argued more than 40 federal appeals cases and was a legal advisor to prosecutors on public corruption, racketeering and other matters, the firm said.

Chicago-founded Jenner's co-managing partners Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg said in a joint statement that Kastanek's addition boosts their ability to represent clients in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

