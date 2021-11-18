Top Boies Schiller partner to exit firm in London

The logo of law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP outside of their office in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Natasha Harrison is a managing partner at the firm and once a potential successor to David Boies

Boies Schiller has seen a string of partner departures since 2020

(Reuters) - Natasha Harrison, who was once seen as next in line to lead Boies Schiller Flexner, is leaving the law firm founded by famed trial lawyer David Boies to start her own boutique, two sources close to the firm said Wednesday.

London-based Harrison stepped down in September from her position as deputy chair of Boies Schiller and now serves as one of the firm's managing partners.

Harrison did not respond to a request for comment, and the firm had no immediate statement on her departure Wednesday.

A litigator and the firm's most senior lawyer in the U.K., Harrison was one of two partners tapped in 2019 to serve as co-managing partner alongside former partner Nicholas Gravante. Harrison became deputy chair after Gravante left the firm for Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft.

Harrison is one of 17 lawyers listed in the firm's London office. Boies Schiller recently broadened its presence in Europe, saying Monday it had opened an office in Milan with at least 15 lawyers.

Boies Schiller has seen a steady stream of partner exits since 2020, with departing attorneys citing concerns over transparency, culture and the health of the firm, among other factors, as reasons for leaving.

Read More:

David Boies says move to Italy cements firm's EU foothold

Natasha Harrison steps down from Boies Schiller's leadership role

Boies Schiller leader Gravante takes partner group to Cadwalader, intensifying pressures