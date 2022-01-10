Top lawyer for Big Four's EY jumps to Gibson Dunn to co-lead new group

Summary

(Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is building a new accounting firm-focused practice with the addition of Ron Hauben, who most recently served as Americas vice chair and general counsel at Ernst & Young, the law firm said Monday.

Hauben joins the firm as a senior counsel based in New York and a co-chair of its recently formed accounting firm advisory and defense practice group. Gibson Dunn said he will focus on providing regulatory advice and litigation services to accounting firms.

"I'm a big believer that sector expertise is key to effective delivery and legal services," said Hauben, who spent nearly two decades at EY and served as associate general counsel and deputy general counsel before he was named general counsel in 2014.

Including Hauben, Gibson Dunn has 21 lawyers in the accounting firm advisory and defense practice, the firm’s website shows. Firm chair and managing partner Barbara Becker said in a statement that Hauben is “a tremendous asset” as it plans to expand its representation of accounting firms and their personnel in the U.S. and internationally.

At EY, Hauben led a legal team of more than 200 professionals and was responsible for handling corporate, litigation and regulatory matters, and risk and crisis management, the firm said. Before that, he spent a brief stint as a partner at Bryan Cave in New York and worked at PwC for more than 13 years.

A representative from EY did not immediately return requests for comment on Hauben’s departure.

