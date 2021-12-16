Top lawyer leaves 3M for Medtronic general counsel role

The logo of 3M at the 3M Tilloy plant in Tilloy-Lez-Cambrai, France, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Summary Law firms Ivan Fong will succeed Medtronic's Brad Lerman, who is retiring at the end of January

(Reuters) - Medtronic Plc has turned to industrial giant 3M for a new general counsel to replace Brad Lerman when he retires at the end of January, the medical device maker said Thursday.

Ivan Fong will join Medtronic on Feb. 1 as its executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, the company said. Fong was recently named chief legal and policy officer for 3M after more than eight years serving as general counsel for the company.

Fong joined 3M in 2012 after three and half years as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Before that he was chief legal officer for healthcare services company Cardinal Health Inc.

“[Fong] brings extensive experience in both public and private sectors in healthcare and other complex industries,” Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer Geoff Martha said in a statement.

Earlier in his career, Fong also served as general counsel for General Electric’s Vendor Financial Services business, as a deputy associate attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice, and a partner at the law firm Covington & Burling.

Lerman notified the company's board of directors of his decision to retire in June, according to a June 30 regulatory filing.

According to Medtronic's most recent annual proxy statement, Lerman earned more than $7.4 million in total compensation this year. He and chief medical and scientific officer Rick Kuntz are retiring "in line with the company's mandatory executive officer retirement age of 65 years," Medtronic said.

