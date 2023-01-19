Top M&A lawyer at Jones Day leaves law firm for Davis Polk

Companies

(Reuters) - The chair of the mergers and acquisitions practice at U.S. law firm Jones Day, which served as lead adviser on nearly $50 billion in global M&A deals last year, is leaving to join Davis, Polk & Wardwell.

James Dougherty, a Jones Day partner since 2008, will be a partner in Davis Polk's New York office, according to an internal firmwide email viewed by Reuters from Davis Polk chair and managing partner Neil Barr.

A Davis Polk spokesperson confirmed the hire but declined to comment further. Dougherty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Jones Day spokesperson said demand for the firm's services "continues unabated" and that it has been considering more changes to its practice leadership "in connection with its transition to a new managing partner."

Gregory Shumaker, a former leader of its Washington, D.C., office and its global disputes practice, took over as Jones Day's managing partner on Jan. 1. Shumaker's predecessor, Stephen Brogan, led the firm from 2002 to 2022.

Barr's email said the firm will be "officially welcoming" Dougherty to the firm "in the coming weeks." He touted Dougherty's work advising Marathon Petroleum Corp in its $23 billion purchase of its rival Andeavor in 2018.

The Andeavor deal made Marathon the largest independent U.S. refiner by capacity.

Davis Polk served as principal adviser on 157 global M&A deals worth $164 billion last year, according to Refinitiv. That performance put Davis Polk in 14th place in Refinitiv's legal adviser rankings.

By comparison, Jones Day worked 361 deals worth $49.9 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Last year, Davis Polk hired Paul Scrivano, the global head of mergers and acquisitions at Ropes & Gray, to be a partner in its northern California office.

Leading law firms advising on global M&A deals mostly maintained a steady market share in 2022, but were forced to split a smaller pie as the combined value of M&A deals dropped 37%, from a record-breaking $5.9 trillion in 2021 to $3.6 trillion in 2022.

