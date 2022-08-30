Top Ohio court rejects Dentons' bid to overturn $32 mln malpractice verdict

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Dentons in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Ohio Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of jury verdict by Dentons' U.S. branch

Law firm has said state appellate court ruling posed "serious threats" to legal profession

(Reuters) - The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Dentons' bid to overturn a $32 million malpractice verdict that the international law firm has said poses "serious threats" to the legal profession.

The state's high court said it declined to hear an appeal filed by Dentons US, which stems from its work for RevoLaze LLC on a patent case. The court did not substantively address arguments Dentons and its former client made when the firm filed its appeal of the jury verdict in June.

RevoLaze argued in July that Dentons US's effort to bring the case to the Ohio Supreme Court is a "misguided quest."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Dentons US has said the Ohio state appeals court that ruled for RevoLaze in April opened too wide a door for plaintiffs to sue over alleged malpractice and that "guardrails" are needed for evidence and damages standards.

Neither Dentons' lawyers at Jones Day nor spokespeople for Dentons immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday.

RevoLaze's attorneys also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At issue in the litigation was Dentons' "Swiss verein" structure, which allows largely separate legal entities to operate under a shared banner. Profit sharing is limited, but so is tax exposure across international jurisdictions.

Under this business model, which is used by other large global law firms, Dentons says it has 20,000 professionals in more than 80 countries.

RevoLaze, which owns patents for laser technology that makes jeans appear faded, hired Dentons US in 2014 to pursue patent infringement cases against Gap Inc and other clothing companies in federal court and before the U.S. International Trade Commission.

But Gap in 2015 successfully disqualified Dentons US from the ITC case because Dentons Canada had represented Gap in other matters.

Dentons US has argued it is separate from Dentons Canada, but an ITC judge ruled in 2015 that the Dentons branches were a single firm, disqualifying Dentons US from representing RevoLaze while Gap was involved in the case.

RevoLaze's case fell apart, and it sued Dentons US and partner Mark Hogge for malpractice in Ohio in 2016.

A Cuyahoga County jury awarded RevoLaze $32.2 million in damages after a 10-day trial, which the state appeals court upheld.

The case is RevoLaze LLC v. Dentons US LLP, Supreme Court of Ohio, No. 2022-0708.

For RevoLaze: Benjamin Sassé and Elisabeth Arko of Tucker Ellis; Kristi Browne of Patterson Law Firm; and Tom Warren of Warren Terzian

For Dentons and Mark Hogge: Yvette McGee Brown, Tracy Stratford and Thomas Demitrack of Jones Day

Read more:

Dentons claims $32 mln malpractice verdict unfairly opens door for plaintiffs

Dentons loses bid to overturn $32 million malpractice verdict

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.