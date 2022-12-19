Top Trump officials turn to white-collar lawyer as probes heat up















(Reuters) - As the U.S. Justice Department continues to investigate attempts by then-U.S. President Donald Trump to undermine the 2020 election results, longtime Washington, D.C., lawyer Emmet Flood is finding himself in high demand.

Flood, a partner at law firm Williams & Connolly, is representing former Vice President Mike Pence in connection with probes by both the Justice Department and the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee, according to a person familiar with the matter. He is also advising Pence’s former chief of staff Marc Short and former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway.

Flood, who specializes in white-collar investigations, has earned a reputation as an aggressive defender of the legal doctrine of executive privilege, which shields some presidential documents and communications from disclosure.

The application of executive privilege to a federal grand jury investigation is likely to be a significant issue as the Justice Department attempts to question witnesses about activities in the White House following the 2020 election.

Trump unsuccessfully pressed Pence to use his role overseeing the congressional certification of the election on Jan. 6, 2021 to help him reverse his loss at the polls to Democrat Joe Biden. A mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and temporarily disrupted the proceeding.

The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors are seeking to question Pence as part of their probe. A spokesperson for Flood's firm did not respond to a request for comment on his work for Pence or other clients.

“It's a very fraught issue to compel a vice president to come in and discuss issues that were meant to be confidential and also meant to be protected by executive privilege, even in the grand jury context,” said William Burck of law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, who worked with Flood in the George W. Bush White House.

“There’s no one more qualified to navigate it and more astute at these issues than he is,” Burck said about Flood.

Pence has said he would not sit for an interview with the congressional Jan. 6 committee, and the panel has not subpoenaed him.

The committee held its final public hearing on Monday, referring Trump to the Justice Department for criminal charges.

Executive privilege protections are weaker when the information is sought as part of a criminal investigation rather than requested by Congress, where these disputes most often arise, attorneys told Reuters. Already, Short, Flood’s client, as well as former White House lawyers Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin, have made additional appearances before a federal grand jury in D.C. after a judge rejected their privilege arguments, according to media reports.

During his career, Flood, 66, has defended former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment, former Vice President Dick Cheney in civil litigation and Trump in responding to the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian election interference in 2016.

He worked as a White House lawyer under Bush at a time when Democrats in Congress aggressively investigated the administration’s policies and activities.

Elliot Mincberg, who at the time served as chief investigative counsel to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, said Flood adopted a “very expansive view of executive prerogative” in attempting to shield White House documents from the panel.

Flood also handles more routine civil litigation and securities investigations, recently representing former Boeing Co CEO Dennis Muilenburg in a settlement with U.S. regulators related to fatal crashes of the company’s 737 MAX planes.











