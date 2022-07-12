Top Virgin Galactic lawyer departs for electric vehicle charging company Volta

Summary

(Reuters) - Volta Inc said Tuesday the electric vehicle charging company has hired Michelle Kley, who will resign from her top lawyer position at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, the space tourism firm founded by billionaire businessman Richard Branson.

Kley will join Volta as chief legal officer effective July 20, the company said in a statement. Volta, which operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations, has shuffled leadership after the recent exits of its CEO and president.

Kley will resign from the top lawyer role at Virgin Galactic, effective July 19, according to a July 8 securities filing.

Virgin Galactic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about Kley's departure or who will replace her.

William Cooper, a capital markets partner at large law firm Sidley Austin, will join San Francisco-based Volta as deputy general counsel July 18, Volta said in its Tuesday statement.

A Sidley spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Cooper's departure.

Virgin Galactic faces a shareholder lawsuit filed last year over accounting practices related to its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2019. The company filed a motion to dismiss an amended version of the lawsuit in April.

SPACs raise funds through initial public offerings to combine with privately held companies and take them public. They've been the subject of increased litigation from investors in recent years, including over alleged accounting deficiencies.

Volta went public through a merger with a SPAC last year.

The company lost two top executives with the resignations of CEO Scott Mercer and president Chris Wendel this spring, according to a March statement.

Vincent Cubbage, who is now Volta's interim CEO, said in the statement it was time to "identify new leadership with experience in managing public companies."

Besides Cubbage, other recent C-suite hires and promotions at Volta have included Steven Schnitzer as interim general counsel, according to a June company statement. Volta said in the statement that Schnitzer was appointed after the recent departure of former general counsel Jim DeGraw.

Kley and Cooper will replace DeGraw, working with Schnitzer in the short term, according to a Volta spokesperson.

The spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a Tuesday request for additional comment on the departures of Mercer, Wendel and DeGraw.

