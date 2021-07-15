Trial lawyers' group gains new president in Beasley Allen attorney

Source: Beasley Allen

Summary

Summary Law firms Atlanta lawyer Navan Ward to lead advocacy and lobbying group

Plans for new diversity initiative The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The American Association for Justice has sworn in Beasley Allen principal Navan Ward as its 75th president, making him the second minority lawyer to hold the role.

Ward, who is based in Atlanta, said he plans to build on the organization's existing diversity efforts and extend them "beyond the walls of AAJ" to members' law firms, local bar associations and communities.

At Beasley Allen, which also has offices in Mobile and Montgomery, Alabama, Ward is the lead attorney for metal-on-metal hip implant litigation and proton pump inhibitor litigation, according to the firm.

The AAJ, formerly the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that lobbies for plaintiffs' bar matters and focuses on access to justice and the right to a trial by jury. Ward was installed as the new president on Wednesday during the AAJ's annual convention, according to the organization. The group's other minority president, Richard Hailey, held the post in the late 1990s.

Ward, who in 2012 launched an AAJ initiative to support diversity among its leadership and membership, said he plans to introduce a new diversity pledge that will focus on the recruitment, retention and promotion of minority attorneys. The organization will offer resources to help members promote diversity and inclusion within their own law firms, he said.

"The more diverse your law firms are, the more effective they will be at retaining various injured clients, the more effective they will be at representing those injured clients, the more effective they will be at coming before a more diverse bench, as far as judges," he said.

The AAJ also will do implicit bias training for its leadership and offer it to members, he said.

"It's a comprehensive plan to address issues of diversity, because a strong trial lawyer community is one where it's a diverse trial lawyer community," Ward said.

Federal judges have been making efforts to call for diversity in plaintiffs' leadership slates in multidistrict litigation. When asked about the MDL issue, Ward said the lack of diversity there is part of the greater need for promoting diversity in the plaintiffs' bar overall.

Read More:

Arbitration's access-to-justice problems run wide and deep

‘The needle is moving’: Another MDL judge cites diversity in lead counsel appointments

Judge pushes diversity in picking lawyers to lead Zantac litigation