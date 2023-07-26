Troubles mount for law firm Stroock as 35 lawyers and staff join Steptoe

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Steptoe & Johnson LLP said Wednesday it has hired a large group of lawyers from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, which has seen a string of exits this year as it pursues a potential merger.

Washington, D.C.-founded Steptoe has hired 35 people from New York-founded Stroock, including 27 lawyers and eight business professionals, according to a Steptoe spokesperson.

The lawyers, which include key Stroock practice leaders, expand Steptoe's financial services, class action defense and insurance and reinsurance practices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The departures from Stroock come the same month that the firm and Nixon Peabody said they called off negotiations toward a proposed merger.

Stroock has reportedly discussed potential mergers with several other firms since at least last year, when it lost a group of 43 restructuring lawyers to Paul Hastings in March 2022.

"Our higher rate and most profitable practices remain intact and continue to serve clients at the highest level," a Stroock spokesperson said in a Wednesday statement. "Our talks with other firms continue" and are "making good progress," the spokesperson said.

The team joining Steptoe includes partner Julia Strickland, who was managing partner of Stroock's Los Angeles office and head of the firm's national financial services litigation, regulation and enforcement group.

Another exiting lawyer, Michele Jacobson in New York, was chair of Stroock's general litigation practice. She was also co-chair of its insurance and reinsurance group alongside Robert Lewin, who is joining Stroock as senior counsel.

Other partners making the move include class action defense lawyer Stephen Newman and financial institutions-focused civil litigation lawyer Chris Fredrich in Los Angeles, and financial services regulatory and public policy lawyer Andrew Owens in New York, Steptoe said.

Stroock has seen other smaller groups of lawyers depart for rivals since this spring, including two insurance litigation partners, 10 consumer financial services lawyers, a trio of private client lawyers, and five intellectual property litigators.

Reporting by Sara Merken

