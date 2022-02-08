Troutman Pepper poaches seven Ballard Spahr partners

Law firms Ballard Spahr LLP

(Reuters) - Law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders said Tuesday that it has added seven partners from Philadelphia-based Ballard Spahr to its consumer financial services group.

Christopher Willis in Atlanta and Philadelphia-based Mark Furletti will co-lead the consumer financial services regulatory practice at their new firm.

The group also includes Jason Cover and Jeremy Rosenblum in Philadelphia, James Kim and Anthony Kaye in New York and Stefanie Jackman in Atlanta. Kaye will also work out of Troutman Pepper's Salt Lake City office.

Troutman Pepper, with about 1,200 lawyers, is the product of a 2020 merger between Atlanta-based Troutman Sanders and Philadelphia's Pepper Hamilton. Ballard Spahr has more than 600 lawyers.

Willis said the team is looking forward to working with existing clients as well as new Troutman clients. The group advises financial institutions, consumer reporting agencies, debt collection entities, and fintech companies on regulatory and compliance matters.

"They are good lawyers and good friends and we wish them well, but we are more than just seven people," said Ballard Spahr partner Daniel McKenna, who said the firm's remaining 100 consumer financial services attorneys would be largely unaffected by the group departure.

Ballard Spahr said on Monday that partner John Socknat and McKenna were promoted and are the new co-leaders of its consumer financial services group, and that Judy Mok would now lead the fintech and payments group along with current practice leader Ron Vaske.

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe

