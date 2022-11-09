Trump ally Sidney Powell loses bid to end Wisconsin's sanctions appeal

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said Wisconsin can pursue attorney misconduct sanctions against Donald Trump ally Sidney Powell despite her objection that a panel of judges had no authority to hear the state's case.

The Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a brief order rejected Powell's bid to quickly dismiss Wisconsin's appeal of a lower court order denying sanctions. The state sought to punish attorney Powell over a lawsuit she filed on behalf of a Wisconsin voter alleging Democrat Joe Biden won a fraudulent presidential election in 2020.

The appeals court did not explain its reasoning, and set a schedule taking the dispute into early next year.

Federal judges roundly dismissed lawsuits contesting the outcome of the 2020 election, and the fallout has raised ethics questions about whether and when lawyers should be reprimanded for pursuing meritless cases.

Powell is among a group of Trump-allied lawyers facing sanctions for their work in court pursuing challenges to the 2020 presidential election. In another case, Powell is fighting the Texas state bar's effort to discipline her for what the regulatory body called "frivolous" suits attacking the integrity of the election.

Powell did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a message seeking comment, and neither did a lawyer for Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Evers last year asked U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper to force Powell to pay $106,000 in legal fees and for the court to sanction her as an effort to discourage other lawyers from bringing "vexatious" cases.

Pepper, who dismissed Powell's election case about a week after it was filed, said in an August ruling she had no jurisdiction to consider the state's pursuit of sanctions.

In her push to dismiss Evers' appeal, Powell argued the appeals court had no power to hear the case after Pepper found she had no jurisdiction to impose sanctions.

Powell in a filing last month called Wisconsin's appeal "meritless" and said it "was filed to continue harassing" her.

Wisconsin's legal team argued in the 7th Circuit that Evers, as the losing party in the trial court, timely appealed the dismissal of the state's sanctions bid.

The state's lawyers said Powell and her client had failed to point to any procedural defect warranting dismissal of the appeal. Wisconsin argued that the appellate process should be allowed to play out and that Powell and her client should not be allowed "to escape answering" for their conduct in the trial court.

The case is Feehan v. Evers, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-2704.

For Feehan: Sidney Powell

For Evers: Jeffrey Mandell of Stafford Rosenbaum

Reporting by Mike Scarcella











