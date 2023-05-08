Trump ally Sidney Powell, others face misconduct case in Michigan

Summary

Summary Related documents State attorney commission complaint focused on 2020 election lawsuit in Detroit

In Texas, judge threw out bar complaint against Powell















May 8 (Reuters) - Donald Trump ally Sidney Powell and several other lawyers have been hit with a complaint by a Michigan attorney regulations agency that accuses them of professional misconduct over their failed bid to challenge the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Michigan's Attorney Grievance Commission filed the case on Friday, marking the second time a state bar disciplinary wing has brought allegations that Powell, a longtime attorney and former federal prosecutor, violated lawyers' ethics rules.

The complaint focused on a lawsuit that Powell and the other lawyers, including conservative attorney Lin Wood, filed in Detroit federal court in late November 2020 that claimed widespread voter fraud undermined the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's win over former president Trump.

The grievance filing said the plaintiffs' lawyers brought a frivolous lawsuit and engaged "in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice."

Powell and Wood did not immediately respond to messages on Monday seeking comment.

Michael Goetz, the attorney grievance administrator in Michigan, did not immediately respond to a similar request.

An initial hearing in the case is set for June 29.

The complaint against Powell adds to cases that state bar disciplinary offices have brought against some lawyers in Trump's orbit for election-related litigation.

Among them, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is fighting attorney misconduct claims in Washington, D.C., and New York, and law professor John Eastman has disputed an ethics case brought by California's attorney discipline arm. Wood has fought Georgia bar regulators.

Powell defeated a Texas state bar ethics case in February, and a state judge last week rejected the disciplinary office's bid to revive its attorney misconduct claims. Texas disciplinary officials alleged Powell had "no reasonable basis" to contest the outcome of the election.

A Texas bar spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Michigan's case pointed to a U.S. district judge's sanctions order against Powell and the other lawyers for their work on the case in Detroit. In that case, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker called the lawsuit a "historic and profound abuse of the judicial process."

Powell's appeal of the sanctions order is pending in the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Powell separately has asked the 7th Circuit to block the state of Wisconsin from reviving a sanctions bid against her over an election case there. The trial court in that case declined to impose sanctions.

Read more:

Judge tosses attorney ethics case against Trump ally Sidney Powell

Giuliani 'weaponized his law license' in 2020 election case - ethics counsel

Trump ally Sidney Powell asks court to overturn sanctions over election lawsuit

Trump ally Clark asks U.S. court to block disciplinary charges against him











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.