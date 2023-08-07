Trump lawyer Eastman asks judge to pause ethics cases, citing DC indictment

Law Firms O'Melveny & Myers LLP Follow

(Reuters) - Donald Trump's former personal lawyer John Eastman asked a California judge on Friday to halt a pending attorney ethics case against him, citing reports that he is among the alleged co-conspirators described in Trump's latest indictment last week.

Trump was charged in Washington, D.C., with conspiring to defraud the United States by preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election and with depriving voters of their right to a fair election. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

The indictment from U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith also described six unnamed co-conspirators who were not charged with the former president. Reuters reported that co-conspirator No. 2 may be Eastman, based on publicly available knowledge of Eastman's actions and details of the government's allegations.

The State Bar of California has been arguing since January that Eastman should lose his law license for his involvement in Trump's attempts to undo Biden's election win. Those disciplinary proceedings should be paused now, Eastman said in his Friday filing in California's State Bar Court.

Eastman said it was "widely reported in the media" that he is one of the co-conspirators "based on details contained in the indictment." The state bar's case should be "abated pending resolution of a parallel federal criminal investigation and any trial or other proceedings that may result from that investigation," the filing said.

A trial-like hearing in the disciplinary case began June 20 and lasted several days. The hearing is scheduled to restart on Aug. 22. Eastman has defended his post-election efforts, arguing during the hearing that his legal theories were viable and advanced in good faith.

Eastman's lawyers did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the California State Bar declined to comment, but noted that state bar prosecutors are due to respond by Aug. 16.

Eastman, a former law professor at Chapman University in California, drafted legal memos suggesting then-Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to accept electoral votes from several swing states when Congress convened to certify the 2020 vote count. Pence rebuffed his arguments, saying he did not have legal authority.

Smith's indictment described co-conspirator No. 2 as an "attorney who devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the Vice President’s ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election."

Greg Jacob, an O'Melveny & Myers partner who served as Pence's counsel from 2020 to 2021, testified in June that Eastman's theories influenced the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters.

The case is In the Matter of: John Charles Eastman, State Bar Court of California, No. SBC-23-O-30029.

