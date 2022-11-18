Twitter securities lawsuit yields $182 mln in fees for plaintiffs' attorneys

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Robbins Geller, Motley Rice attorneys were co-lead for class

U.S. judge said no objections to settlement















(Reuters) - A U.S. district judge in California said on Thursday he will award plaintiffs' lawyers $182 million in legal fees for their work on a $810 million settlement resolving a shareholder class action against Twitter Inc.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar said at a hearing in Oakland federal court that the court did not receive any objections to the settlement, announced last year. The lawsuit, filed in 2016, accused the social media company of deceiving investors about the platform's user metrics.

Twitter did not admit liability as part of the settlement. The litigation settled just as it was heading toward a trial.

"I've become accustomed in our larger class action settlements to having to deal with objections. We don't have that here," Tigar said. He told the lawyers that he wanted to "register my delight and surprise at that."

Shareholder plaintiffs' lawyers Daniel Drosman of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Gregg Levin of Motley Rice on Friday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partner Jonathan Youngwood was on the team defending Twitter. Youngwood, who appeared for Twitter at Thursday's hearing, and a Twitter spokesperson did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The firm, with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, helped guide Twitter in its purchase by billionaire Elon Musk.

Shareholders in the lawsuit accused Twitter of artificially inflating its stock price by misleading them about user engagement. The complaint alleged Twitter used vague descriptions of user metrics to conceal user engagement.

Twitter's lawyers argued the company had no duty to disclose "daily active user" metrics.

The shareholders' attorneys said lawyers for the defendants "exhausted every litigation strategy in an effort to end the litigation without any recovery for the class."

The plaintiffs' lawyers in a court filing called the settlement "extraordinary" and said they put in about 73,400 hours of professional time in the five-year litigation. They called the $810 million settlement among the largest-ever in the district courts in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The $182 million in attorneys' fees amounted to 22.5% of the settlement. The fee request was below a 25% benchmark that is employed by courts under the oversight of the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit, the class attorneys said.

At Thursday's hearing, Tigar said the plaintiffs' fee request "shows a certain level of attention to my own prior orders, which I appreciate."

The case is In re Twitter Inc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, Case 4:16-cv-05314-JST.

For plaintiffs: Daniel Drosman of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Gregg Levin of Motley Rice

For Twitter: Jonathan Youngwood of Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett

Read more:

Twitter seeks to settle 2016 class action lawsuit for $800 mln











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.