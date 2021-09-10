Two decades on, 9/11 near miss still haunts law school admissions community

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Summary The largest annual law school recruiting event was to be held at the World Trade Center the week of Sept. 11, 2001

Several participants were due to check into the Marriott World Trade Center that Tuesday

(Reuters) - Michael Goodnight was halfway into his flight from Fort Lauderdale to New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, when the pilot told passengers that air traffic to their destination was halted because a plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers. Soon the pilot said a second plane had hit the other tower and that they would turn back.

“Everybody was scared,” said Goodnight, who was then dean of admissions at the University of Miami School of Law. “We knew something bad was happening.”

Goodnight was among more than 300 admissions officers and thousands of aspiring students preparing to attend the Law School Admission Council’s New York City Law School Forum – the year's largest law school recruiting event. The forum was planned for Sept. 14 and 15 at the Marriott World Trade Center, a 22-story hotel that straddled the iconic twin towers' base before its destruction in the nation’s worst-ever terrorist attack.

Goodnight and about 10 other forum participants were scheduled to check into the Marriott on Sept. 11. None made it on site before the attacks that morning, saving them from the experience of thousands of direct 9/11 victims and survivors. But the near miss left current and former law school admissions officers contemplating what might have happened had the forum been just a few days earlier, or the attacks a few days later.

“It has stuck with me,” said Duke Law admissions dean William Hoye, then head of admissions at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and due to check into the Marriott the evening of Sept. 11. “It’s hard to believe the 20th anniversary is coming up. It was pretty bizarre to have a reservation for that hotel on that date.”

Epicenter of Law School Admissions

Twenty years ago – before high-speed Internet and social media – law schools mainly connected with potential applicants through forums and college visits. New York was the largest of the Law School Admission Council's seven regional forums and the centerpiece of the fall recruiting season.

About 160 schools registered to attend the 2001 New York City forum, each bringing two or three representatives to speak with applicants and hand out brochures, said Gayle Withers, director of events at the LSAC and the forum's primary coordinator. The council expected about 4,000 prospective students at the event over two days.

“That was the busiest forum, and the wildest one,” recalled Goodnight, who retired from Miami Law in 2020. “There were lots of very sharp people and lots of crazy people. It was New York City, so it was a hodgepodge.”

Withers was at LSAC's headquarters in Newtown, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11 when she heard shortly before 9 a.m. that the first plane had hit the north tower.

“I was on the phone with my colleague as she watched the second plane go into the second tower," she said. "Oh my God, her reaction was unbelievable to hear.”

After checking a fax from the Marriott and finding no one had yet checked in for the event, Withers' thoughts turned to the Marriott staff she had worked with closely over the years, including Abdul Malahi, the audio/visual technician assisting with the forum.

It would be a week before any news surfaced about Malahi. He was one of two Marriott employees who died when the hotel partially collapsed. He had been knocking on doors, rushing to evacuate guests.

An estimated 50 people died in the Marriott World Trade Center on 9/11 – a fraction of that day’s 2,996 death toll. Most of the Marriott deaths were firefighters, though 11 registered guests remain unaccounted for. It's unclear whether they died in the hotel or elsewhere in the towers.

“There’s a 9/11 memorial about a mile away from my house that I walk by almost every day,” said Withers, who fought back tears this week as she spoke about Malahi. “I look at his name almost every single day.”

Getting Out

Genita Robinson was watching The Today Show in a Philadelphia hotel room when news of the first plane broke. Robinson, then dean of admissions at the University of Chicago Law School, was on a recruiting tour with USC’s Hoye and the admissions deans from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and Duke University Law School. They were scheduled to speak to students at Bryn Mawr College and Yale University later that day before checking into the Marriott World Trade Center that evening for the New York forum.

The group quickly canceled the college visits. “There was no way the students would be interested in hearing from us at that point in time,” Robinson recalled.

There were virtually no flights in the days following 9/11, and Philadelphia and other major cities were on high alert for new attacks. Hoye waited in Philadelphia for several days before he could catch a flight back to Los Angeles.

Robinson connected with colleagues from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and Chicago-Kent College of Law who were in Philadelphia for a workshop for new law school admissions staff. The quartet rented a car Sept. 12 and drove back to Chicago together – leading to a lasting friendship between Robinson and Monique Brown, her fellow traveler from Northwestern.

“I do think about the ‘what if,’” Robinson said. “Right afterwards, I was definitely experiencing some weird forms of survivor’s guilt because of the timing of it all."

Avoided, But Not Forgotten

For many of the admissions officers who never made it to New York for the forum, the timing of the attacks still looms large.

“At some level, I always felt like it made this big impact on me,” said Sarah Zearfoss, now senior assistant dean at the University of Michigan Law School, who in 2001 planned to attend the forum but never left Michigan. “And then I also felt like, ‘You’re such a weirdo for feeling this way. (The forum) was three days later.’ But it could have wiped out a whole industry.”

Zearfoss spent Sept. 11 monitoring the halls for students who seemed distressed and offering support. She avoided the televisions stationed around campus, afraid that she couldn't hold herself together amid the now indelible images of the second plane striking the south tower.

Law school admissions consultant Mike Spivey, then an assistant director in Vanderbilt University Law School’s admissions office, never made it to his Sept. 11 flight to New York to attend the forum. He was grabbing some things from his office before heading to the airport when he noticed groups of people huddled in street talking and turned on the radio. He went straight home when he heard that a plane had flown into the World Trade Center.

The attacks surfaced frequently in his admissions work in the ensuing years. “For two or three or four years after that, so many people’s admissions essays focused on, ‘What happened to me that day,’ or, ‘As a Muslim American, this is what has been happening to me since that day,’” Spivey said.

Goodnight, too, read many admissions essays focused on Sept. 11.

“For me, I remember a lot of loss," he said. "Family loss. It was very sad. And it lasted for a long time."

