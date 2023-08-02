Two partners leave Stroock law firm for Bracewell in latest exits

(Reuters) - Law firm Bracewell has hired New York transactional lawyers Scott Le Bouef and Brian Rogers, the latest partners to depart Stroock & Stroock & Lavan as it pursues a possible merger.

A Bracewell spokesperson on Wednesday said Le Bouef and Rogers are joining its energy finance team as partners.

Rogers was co-chair of the debt finance practice at Stroock, according to his Bracewell online biography.

"Scott and Brian are highly regarded practitioners, and we're excited to welcome them to our global energy finance team," a Bracewell spokesperson said in a statement. Houston-founded Bracewell is in part known for its work in the energy sector.

Rogers and Le Bouef did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Stroock spokesperson declined to comment.

The lawyers are the latest to leave New York-founded Stroock, which lost a 43-lawyer restructuring team to Paul Hastings last year and has seen a string of exits this year.

Last week, Steptoe & Johnson said it hired 35 people from Stroock, including 27 lawyers and eight business professionals.

The firm has seen other smaller groups of lawyers depart for rival firms since this spring.

Stroock and Nixon Peabody said last month they called off negotiations toward a proposed merger. Since then, the firm has said that it has continued discussions with other firms for a potential deal and talks are "making good progress."

The American Lawyer first reported Rogers and Le Bouef's move.

