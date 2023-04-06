Two-year-old Kasowitz spinoff Glenn Agre grows again with California hire















(Reuters) - Trial law firm Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes, which has grown nearly five-fold since its launch two years ago, expanded again this week, adding former Goodwin Procter partner David Callaway in San Francisco.

With Callaway on board, Glenn Agre now has 34 lawyers and staffers. It was founded in 2021 by seven partners who left Kasowitz Benson Torres, the New York firm known for its high-stakes commercial caseload and its work for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Before joining Goodwin Procter in 2019, Callaway was a partner at Baker McKenzie and a federal prosecutor with the U.S. attorney's office in the Northern District of California from 1998 to 2016.

Being at a very large law firm -- Goodwin says it has nearly 2,000 lawyers and Baker McKenzie has close to 5,000 -- "just didn't work for me," Callaway said. He said Glenn Agre offered more flexibility and fewer conflicts.

If a potential client is facing an insider-trading allegation, "it's not helpful if the company whose shares that person traded is represented by your law firm," Callaway said.

Glenn Agre initially sublet space from U.S. law firm Boies Schiller Flexner in both New York and San Francisco before getting its own offices, which are quickly filling up, said managing partner Andrew Glenn.

"Our client base and our caseload are growing exponentially," he said. The firm represented a group of shareholders in the Hertz Corp bankruptcy proceedings.

Glenn Agre is currently fighting a lawsuit brought by the Kasowitz firm in New York that claims it is unfairly holding onto legal fees tied to a settlement involving a former Kasowitz client. A Kasowitz spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

"We were very disappointed in that lawsuit being filed against us, which we were happy to resolve amicably without any litigation," Glenn said. "We look forward to that case being resolved in the near future."

