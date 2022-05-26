UC Hastings Law, with namesake tied to killings, will pick new name by July

Summary Law school founder Serranus Hastings said to have orchestrated the killing of hundreds of Native Americans in the 1850s

State lawmakers will have to sign off on the new name

(Reuters) - The University of California Hastings College of the Law will submit a plan for renaming the school to state lawmakers for approval by midsummer, its dean said this week, seeking to end its association with a bloody chapter in the state's history.

Hastings dean David Faigman on Wednesday updated the law school on the name change, authorized in November by its board of directors after a years-long debate over the legacy of namesake Serranus Hastings. Hastings was a California Supreme Court Justice who founded the law school in 1878 and who also orchestrated killings of Native Americans in order to remove them from ranch land he purchased in Northern California.

“This has been a long and not always straight road to reach this momentous juncture in the College’s history,” Faigman wrote.

Hastings isn't the first law school to change its name in response the actions of a namesake. The University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law in May dropped former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall from its name. Marshall wrote several of the high court’s most influential early decisions but also owned and sold slaves.

Harvard Law School in August debuted a new seal that eliminates any reference to early donor and slaveholder Isaac Royall Jr.

The University of California, Berkeley, School of Law officially stripped the name Boalt Hall from its main building in 2020 over revelations that John Henry Boalt was a leading proponent of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. The law was the nation’s first immigration ban on a specific group of people solely on the basis of race or nationality.

In Florida, some lawmakers have sought for years to remove the name of former Florida Supreme Court justice B.K. Roberts from a building that houses Florida State University’s law school. Roberts resisted racial integration from the bench throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

The Hastings name debate began in 2017 after law school adjunct professor John Briscoe detailed Serranus Hastings’ actions against Native Americans in a San Francisco Chronicle op-ed. Hastings promoted and financed “Indian-hunting raids” that killed at least 283 men, women and children in the 1850s, according to Benjamin Madley, a history professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

State lawmakers have introduced a bill to remove the Hastings name, directing the school’s board of directors to consult with the Round Valley Indian Tribes, which includes the Yuki tribe that was targeted in Hastings’ attacks, to recommend a new name. The school is also consulting with the University of California president’s office, according to Faigman.

In addition to the name change, the law school initiated a series of measures intended to address Hastings’ violent legacy, including the creation of an Indigenous Law Center and new fellowships that fund law students providing pro bono legal help to Northern California tribes.

