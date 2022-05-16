UCLA law dean to lead the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Bowman Hall and its 135-foot clock tower are seen on the campus of University of Wisconsin-Stout (UW-Stout) in Menomonie, Wisconsin, U.S., October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Summary Jennifer Mnookin will take over as chancellor in August

A wave of law deans have been elevated to university leadership posts in the past year

(Reuters) - Jennifer Mnookin, the longtime dean of the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law, has been named the next chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Officials announced her appointment Monday, saying she will take over the top administrative post at the state’s flagship public university on Aug. 4. Mnookin has led UCLA’s law school since 2015, during which time the school has expanded student financial aid, increased fundraising and student diversity, and added several academic centers.

Former UCLA law dean Michael Schill, who is now president of the University of Oregon, said in a statement that Mnookin had moved the law school "dramatically forward in a short period of time.” A spokesperson for the law school said a replacement has not yet been named.

Mnookin is the latest in a string of law deans to be elevated to central university leadership posts.

Former Cornell University law dean Eduardo Peñalver assumed the presidency of Seattle University last summer. Former Boston College law dean Vincent Rougeau become president of the College of Holy Cross in July. Former Mercer University law dean Cathy Cox in October become president of Georgia College and State University in October, and current Southern Methodist University law dean Jennifer Collins is slated to take over as president of Memphis’ Rhodes College in July.

