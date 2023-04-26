UK antitrust partner leaves Kirkland for White & Case as enforcement heats up

Summary

Engel has advised on the Fiat Chrysler-PSA merger, Bayer-Monsanto deal and Teva's acquisition of Allergan's generics business

White & Case is focusing on UK-specific antitrust advice















April 26 (Reuters) - Global law firm White & Case is responding to increased client demand for antitrust work in the UK with a new London partner from a U.S. competitor, the firm said on Wednesday.

Michael Engel joins White & Case’s global antitrust group in London after two years at Chicago-founded Kirkland & Ellis, and over a decade at Sullivan & Cromwell before that.

A “toughening approach” and “increased intervention” by UK’s antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, coupled with new legislative proposals, is leading to a growing client demand for antitrust work, White & Case’s global head of antitrust Mark Gidley said in a statement.

The CMA on Wednesday blocked Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard over concerns it would hinder competition in cloud gaming.

Engel has advised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on its $50 billion merger with PSA Group, Bayer on its $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto, Teva Pharmaceuticals on its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan’s generics business and satellite company Intelsat on its $7 billion restructuring, according to his Kirkland bio.

Engel’s client list has also included hedge fund SVP Global, American Securities LLC, Noble Corporation, Macquarie, Chevron Corp, Goldman Sachs, Philips Healthcare and American Express, Kirkland's website showed.

Michael’s hire highlights New York-headquartered White & Case’s strategic focus on growing its UK-specific antitrust practice, as the country’s standalone competition regime develops post-Brexit, executive committee member Oliver Brettle said in a statement.

Latham & Watkins, Dechert, Goodwin Procter and Proskauer have all added antitrust partners in London this year.

A spokesperson for Kirkland said the firm wished Engel well.











