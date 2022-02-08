UK dealmaker jumps to New York's Shearman in latest London lawyer move

Law firms Shearman & Sterling LLP

(Reuters) - New York-based law firm Shearman & Sterling said Tuesday that it is expanding its M&A capabilities in London with the addition of a former practice leader at Hogan Lovells.

Maegen Morrison was a partner in Hogan Lovells’ corporate and finance practice group and once headed the firm's London-based equity capital markets group.

She advises on transactions for listed companies, financial sponsors, financial advisers and large private companies, according to Shearman.

Morrison’s addition is part of the firm's strategy to grow its London offerings, said Phil Cheveley, Shearman’s head of M&A for Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, in a statement.

The Wall Street firm announced last month that it would pay its own former lawyers to recruit for the firm, offering bonuses of up to $25,000 for referrals that lead to new hires.

A representative for Hogan Lovells, the product of a 2010 UK-U.S. merger, said the firm wished Morrison well.

Earlier this month, a Paris-based litigation team led by partner Julien Martinet left Hogan Lovells to open a disputes boutique in the city, and the firm also lost a partner to UK firm Stephenson Harwood in Dubai.

On Monday, Hogan Lovells added private equity partner Parikshit Dasgupta from Reed Smith to its corporate and finance group in New York, marking at least its third U.S. hire in the practice this year.

