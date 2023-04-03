UK law firm Allen & Overy taps new US leaders, eyeing expansion

Summary

Summary Law Firms Karen Seward and Kent Rowey to take over as U.S. co-chairs

Firm has added several new U.S. offices in past two years















(Reuters) - Global law firm Allen & Overy is shaking up its U.S. leadership, installing Karen Seward and Kent Rowey as U.S. co-chairs effective May 1, the London-founded firm said Monday.

Seward, who works in New York and London, and Rowey, who splits time between New York and Los Angeles, will succeed Tim House, who has been the firm's U.S. senior partner since 2017.

The incoming leaders want to accelerate the firm's growth in the United States, where in the past six years it has increased from 180 to 270 lawyers. The firm has long had offices in New York and Washington, D.C., and has since 2021 opened outposts in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Boston, primarily by hiring from competitor law firms.

Allen & Overy has more than 40 offices globally.

"We want to be seen in a few years as a dominant U.S. force," Seward said. "We want our U.S. practice to be seen in the U.S. like we're seen in the rest of the world."

Seward has practiced at Allen & Overy since 2000, and serves as global co-head of litigation. Rowey joined the firm in 2012 and focuses on infrastructure financings.

The firm currently has about 100 U.S. partners and aims to reach 150 by the 2025-2026 fiscal year, Rowey said. By that point, the firm wants to reach a revenue level that would put the U.S. piece of the firm, if broken out, in the top 100 U.S. law firms by revenue, he said.

That means "almost doubling our revenues in a two-year period of time, which sounds pretty ambitious, but that's basically what we have done over the preceding two and a half years," Rowey said.

The firm has said more than 50% of its overall revenue growth came from the United States in its 2022 financial results. Allen & Overy reported total global revenue of $2.65 billion that year.

House, the current U.S. senior partner, will become chair of the firm's center for leadership, innovation and change, Allen & Overy said.

Read more:

OpenAI-backed startup brings chatbot technology to first major law firm

UK's Allen & Overy to enter Boston in latest U.S. office launch

Allen & Overy expands to California with 19-lawyer renewables team from Akin Gump

U.K.'s Allen & Overy breaks into Bay Area with White & Case team











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.