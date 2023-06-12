UK law firm Clifford Chance draws more Texas partners for Houston launch















(Reuters) - Clifford Chance said Monday that partners from law firms Jones Day and Kirkland & Ellis will be among the lawyers joining its new office in Houston, which the London-founded firm first announced last week.

The firm said it hired transactional lawyers Alexandra Wilde from Jones Day and Enoch Varner from Kirkland as part of the 10-partner group spearheading the office launch.

Clifford Chance's move into Houston, the firm's third U.S. location, comes as the global firm pushes to expand its energy and infrastructure work.

The firm said last week that two Latham & Watkins transactional partners, Jonathan Castelan and Trevor Lavelle, had joined in Houston. Three Clifford Chance partners are relocating from New York and Paris, and three additional partner hires have not yet been disclosed by the firm.

Clifford Chance's Houston launch follows a string of other law firms that have opened up offices in the energy hub in recent years, including Sheppard Mullin; O'Melveny & Myers; Dykema Gossett and Frost Brown Todd since 2020.

Wilde has practiced at Jones Day for nearly 11 years, according to her LinkedIn account. She advises renewable energy, traditional oil and gas and specialty chemicals clients in matters including private equity investments, acquisitions and divestitures and joint ventures, Clifford Chance said.

Wilde's clients have included Marathon Petroleum Corp, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, Noble Midstream Partners and Arsenal Capital Partners, according to her Clifford Chance bio.

Varner advises financial investors, private equity firms and companies on merger and acquisition deals, Clifford Chance said. His clients have included Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Penn Virginia Corp and Energy Transfer Equity, according to his Clifford Chance bio.

He joined Kirkland in 2020 from private equity firm Energy Capital Partners and earlier in his career practiced at Latham & Watkins, according to his LinkedIn account.

A Kirkland spokesperson said the firm wishes Varner well. A Jones Day spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wilde's departure.

