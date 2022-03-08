Ukraine lawyer-turned-soldier: 'We will fight for each street'

(Reuters) - With air patrols roaring overhead, Ukrainian attorney Anton Zaderyholova tells reporter Dave Thomas how he went from being a tax practitioner for the Kyiv-based law firm Avellum, to a member of the country's Territorial Defence Forces, tasked with protecting the city of Cherkasy against invading Russian forces.

The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

DAVE THOMAS: Thank you so much for taking the time out of your day to talk with us. How are you doing?

ANTON ZADERYHOLOVA: Actually we are pretty fine here. The morale is high and I'm here in the Cherkasy territorial defense unit. Right now we are preparing to meet the enemy, if it goes from the north or from the south potentially.

They can also come from the air, so right now our duty is basically to prepare the city for defense and we are trying to do our best in order to keep the city safe. And there are a lot of volunteers helping, and basically the whole city remains united and ready to fight.

THOMAS: So right now you're safe?

ZADERYHOLOVA: Yep, right now, I'm in pretty safe place. But we have spread shelters all around the city, and our troops are sort of in different places throughout the territory.

THOMAS: And what region are you stationed in?

ZADERYHOLOVA: So basically I'm in Cherkasy. It's like 130 kilometers from Kyiv and it's approximately like 200 kilometers from the nearest Russian troops. However, life has changed drastically. We have every day air defense alarms and some air attacks and dangers of air attacks in our region. We had a couple of bombings as well. It's relatively quiet, compared to Kharkiv, the city that is heavily bombed. Actually I have studied in that city and it is really a big pain for me personally as well, what happened in that city.

THOMAS: Why did you decide to sign up and join this defense unit?

ZADERYHOLOVA: I had a feeling that I don't have any other choice. And I had a feeling that we are protecting democracy and freedom. And my feeling was that if I stay quiet, if I do nothing, then they will come to me in whatever country. And I volunteered to protect my country because this is the right thing to do. And I wasn't in the military, so I'm just, I don't know, like a simple man - like Lynyrd Skynyrd. You know the song? Just a simple man.

THOMAS: I was hoping you could maybe talk about your life, you know before the invasion. You had a law practice at Avellum.

What did you used to practice?

ZADERYHOLOVA: Yes, I used to practice tax law. It's related to sort of numbers and calculation and completion of tax returns and dealing with tax authorities, which can be a quite burdensome thing, but not as burdensome as meeting Russian troops here in Ukraine.

THOMAS: Did you consult with anyone before joining - friends and family? Your boss at your law firm?

ZADERYHOLOVA: Actually, I didn't have much time to talk to anyone, so it was just a spontaneous decision. After I moved my wife from Kyiv here to Cherkasy, I immediately joined the territorial defense unit here in my native city, Cherkasy. My first plan was to go back to Kyiv and join Kyiv's territorial defense unit. However, my feeling was that the war was very close and I had to do it immediately.

THOMAS: As a member of the defense force, can you say a little bit about what you do in particular?

ZADERYHOLOVA: It is a mix of stuff - patrolling the cities, staying at checkpoints. Sometimes it's connecting the dots in communication, and delivering some stuff to checkpoints as well.

THOMAS: You know you're obviously doing some dangerous work. How do you feel about that?

ZADERYHOLOVA: I'm feeling proud actually. I'm feeling proud. I'm proud for my country. I'm proud for my countrymen, I'm proud that we keep resisting and we keep fighting. My feeling is that we will never surrender. We will fight for each street, we will fight for each person and my feeling is that we're gonna win - with the help of democracy, with the help of democratic countries, with the help of the United States and the the United Kingdom, with the help of European countries.

We are beyond thankful, but I would say that we need more things on the operational level. We need more personal defense tools such as helmets and bulletproof vests. We have those, but we need more.

On the tactical level, we need more anti-tank missiles such as Javelins and we need more air support systems.

We had Stingers, but but we need more. And on the strategic level we are asking for closure of the sky [a no-fly zone].

We really back that and and we strongly need that.

THOMAS: Anton, thank you so much again for taking the time out of your day to talk with us.

ZADERYHOLOVA: Thank you, thank you for your time.

