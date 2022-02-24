UK's Allen & Overy to enter Boston in latest U.S. office launch

The setting sun reflects off the Boston skyline across the Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Allen & Overy said Thursday the London-founded global law firm is hiring five IP litigation partners from Goodwin Procter, continuing its growth in the U.S. with plans to open a new office in Boston.

Nearly 3,000-lawyer Allen & Overy has long had a U.S. presence, but has accelerated its expansion by opening two new California offices in 2021 with lawyers poached from rival firms.

The team joining Allen & Overy from Goodwin includes New York-based Elizabeth Holland, who will be the U.S. head of Allen & Overy's life sciences practice, the firm said.

Daniel Margolis will also be based in New York, while Bill James will be located in Washington, D.C.

John Bennett and Nick Mitrokostas will be part of Allen & Overy's new office in Boston. The city has in the past year drawn several other large law firms seeking to expand work for life sciences and health care clients.

The move strengthens Allen & Overy's existing global life sciences patent litigation work, "completing the U.S. piece of it," said Tim House, U.S. senior partner at the firm.

House said the firm is looking to add associates alongside the new five-partner team to total 20 lawyers, with the expectation that "a good proportion" will be in Boston.

Allen & Overy opened a Los Angeles office in March with a project finance and renewables team from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. The firm then launched in the Bay Area with a technology team from White & Case in August.

Allen & Overy said it has grown its U.S. partnership overall with 40 partner hires from competitor firms since 2020.

Other London-founded law firms, including Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, have also recently expanded in the U.S. by hiring from rivals.

UK law firm Simmons & Simmons said Thursday it will open its first U.S. office in Silicon Valley. Data privacy and technology lawyer Emily Jones, who served as head of London-founded Osborne Clarke's office there, will manage the office when she joins as a partner in May, the firm said.

A spokesperson for Boston-founded Goodwin said the firm wishes the departing lawyers well.

(This story has been updated to include the U.S. expansion of Simmons & Simmons)

