Under ethics pressure, California state bar advances lawyer 'snitch' rule

May 18 (Reuters) - Lawyers in California may soon be required to report professional misconduct by their peers and colleagues—as do attorneys in every other state.

The State Bar of California’s board of trustees on Thursday voted for a new ethics rule mandating that lawyers report fraud, misappropriation of funds and other criminal acts or conduct that reflect adversely on lawyers' "honesty, trustworthiness, or fitness,” by fellow attorneys.

The board recommended the new so-called “snitch rule” to the California Supreme Court, which has the final say on adoption.

The change is one of several the state bar has implemented or is pursuing to improve its lawyer oversight in the wake of the Tom Girardi scandal. Girardi, the founder of now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese, was the subject of 205 attorney ethics complaints beginning in 1982 with more than half accusing him of misusing client funds, according to a state bar investigation.

Girardi remained licensed to practice until last June and was later charged by federal prosecutors with taking more than $18 million in funds belonging to his firm's clients. Girardi has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys have said he is not competent to stand trial due to Alzheimer's disease.

California has more lawyers than any other state, and nearly 200 submitted comments opposing the rule. Some argue that the rule would overwhelm the state bar’s disciplinary system with complaints, and that it would inhibit the lawyer and client relationship.

Comments submitted from non-attorneys were overwhelmingly in favor of the change and argued that the rule would disincentivize engaging in misconduct and that fellow lawyers are in a better position to recognize potential misconduct.

The state bar’s trustees considered two versions of the new rule, one of which has a broader definition of lawyer misconduct that must be reported. But the board was unable to reach a consensus on which version to support and it voted to send both to the court to let the justices decide.

Potential discipline for violating the rule range from private reproval up to a three-year suspension.

The potential new rule says lawyers should have actual knowledge and credible evidence of any misconduct they report and provides exceptions for the reporting of information gained through any substance use or mental health program or information protected by confidentiality or privilege.

The change comes amid pressure from state lawmakers. State Senator Tom Umberg in December introduced a bill that would establish a similar attorney misconduct reporting rule.

