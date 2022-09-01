United States v. Hoskins: reshaping the agency theory of corporate criminal liability

A general view of the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse is seen in Manhattan in New York City, U.S. December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

September 1, 2022 - On Aug. 12, 2022, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided United States v. Lawrence Hoskin, a long-running Foreign Corrupt Practices Act case against an overseas employee of an Alstom Power, Inc. affiliate who facilitated bribery in Indonesia. While affirming Hoskins' convictions for money laundering offenses, the panel was divided as to whether Hoskins was an "agent" of a domestic concern for purposes of FCPA liability, with the majority holding that Hoskins was not an agent under the FCPA and affirming the district court's acquittal on those counts.

The decision's significance, however, is not limited to the facts of Hoskins and the FCPA — and may have implications for any case involving corporate criminal liability for the actions of agents. Companies and counsel should take note of Hoskins and the tools it provides in navigating government investigations and limiting exposure.

The Hoskins case

In July 2013, Lawrence Hoskins, a foreign executive of the global power company Alstom S.A. (headquartered in France) was indicted in the federal court in Connecticut on 12 counts, including seven counts asserting violations of the FCPA. The case centered on a $118 million contract to build power stations in Indonesia, which the government alleged Alstom's Connecticut-based subsidiary (Alstom U.S.) obtained because Hoskins and Alstom U.S. employees retained consultants to bribe Indonesian officials.

Hoskins never worked for Alstom U.S. in a direct capacity. He was an employee of Alstom's UK subsidiary and was assigned to work with another subsidiary in France. The government nevertheless claimed that Hoskins, while working from France, was responsible for approving the selection of and authorizing payments to consultants he knew would act as intermediaries in bribing Indonesian officials.

By the time Hoskins went to trial, the 2nd Circuit already had weighed in. In 2018, the court, deciding an interlocutory appeal taken by the government, held that Hoskins could be liable under the FCPA only if he qualified as an "agent" of a "domestic concern." That decision set the stage for a trial in which the decisive issue would be whether Hoskins was an agent of Alstom U.S.

The evidence at trial established the following key facts:

•Hoskins was an employee of Alstom's UK subsidiary and had been seconded to a French Alstom subsidiary, but he had no formal employment agreement with Alstom U.S.;

•He was an Area Senior Vice President in Alstom's "International Network," an internal-facing support function that provided operational business units with support;

•He worked with Alstom U.S. in securing the Tarahan Project, a $118 million contract in Indonesia;

•The head of sales and marketing for Alstom's global boiler business and Alstom U.S. employee, Fred Pierucci, "called the shots" on the strategy, negotiations, and other aspects of landing the contract, such that Hoskins reported to Pierucci on the Tarahan Project;

•Hoskins, Pierucci, and others at Alstom U.S. decided to hire consultants who would make payments to Indonesian officials to obtain the contract; and

•Once Hoskins and other Alstom employees had identified a consultant for this purpose, they sought approval from Pierucci and others at Alstom U.S., who rejected Hoskins' proposed consultant and hired a different one.

The jury convicted Hoskins on all the FCPA counts of conspiracy to violate the FCPA and violations of the FCPA, and all but one of the money laundering counts. The trial court, however, upheld the money laundering convictions, but granted a judgment of acquittal on the FCPA charges, holding that the government had failed to establish that Hoskins was an agent of Alstom U.S.

On Aug. 12, 2022, a divided panel of the 2nd Circuit affirmed. Both the majority and the dissent applied the common-law standard of agency, under which the "three elements necessary to an agency relationship are (1) a manifestation by the principal that the agent will act for him; (2) acceptance by the agent of the undertaking; and (3) an understanding between the parties that the principal will be in control of the undertaking."

Notwithstanding the facts noted above and the otherwise substantial deference that courts give to jury verdicts, the majority held there was no agency between Hoskins and Alstom U.S. The majority pointed to the facts that (1) Hoskins was employed by a different subsidiary in a separate department from Alstom U.S.; (2) he was not authorized to enter into agreements on behalf of Alstom U.S., which ultimately conducted negotiations and authorized contracts with bribe-paying consultants; (3) Alstom U.S., and Pierucci specifically, "did not hire Hoskins, lacked the ability to fire Hoskins, and lacked any say in Hoskins's compensation"; and (4) there was no evidence that Alstom U.S. "actually controlled" Hoskins' actions.

The dissent would have focused on Alstom U.S.'s control over Hoskins' actions "in connection with the specific events related to the Tarahan Project," not as a general matter. According to the dissent, the jury was entitled to infer the requisite agency relationship based on the record of coordination between Hoskins and Alstom U.S. in carrying out the scheme. For example, Alstom U.S. directed Hoskins in finding and retaining the consultants, made final decisions about which consultants to retain and on what terms, instructed Hoskins to alter payment terms with one consultant, and revoked his authority to work with another consultant.

Corporate liability pre-Hoskins

As explained further below, because agency lies at the heart of corporate criminal liability, the Hoskins agency analysis is likely to have an impact on all cases involving business crimes — not just the FCPA.

The foundation of U.S. corporate criminal liability can be traced to the U.S. Supreme Court's 1909 decision in New York Central & Hudson River Railroad v. United States (212 U.S. 481 (1909)). The Court held that corporations may be "responsible for and charged with the knowledge and purposes of their agents, acting within the authority conferred upon them," which essentially established strict corporate liability for actions by a company's agents committed (1) in the course of their agency and (2) with an intent to benefit the corporation.

Courts since New York Central typically have not engaged in the rigorous agency analysis evident in Hoskins. For example, in United States v. Automated Medical Laboratories, (770 F.2d 399 (4th Cir. 1985)), a medical laboratory and certain of its employees were indicted for falsifying business records. While one of these employees was "technically employed" by an AML subsidiary, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals spent little time on that issue, asserting simply that the employee and members of his team "clearly drew their authority from AML, not from the [AML subsidiary] where their office was located." "Thus," the court held, "they functioned as agents of AML."

Similarly, in United States v. Agosto-Vega, (617 F.3d 541 (1st Cir. 2010)), the government brought charges against the owner and operator of a real estate company for violations of the Clean Water Act. In disposing of sewage, the defendant, Braulio Agosto-Vega, used trucks registered to Agosto Motors, an automobile dealership he owned and operated out of the same office as the real estate company.

The government charged Agosto Motors with Clean Water Act violations, too. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held the evidence satisfied the New York Central standard, because Agosto-Vega was de facto CEO of Agosto Motors and because there supposedly was an "inextricable relationship between" Agosto Motors and the real estate company.

Although the question in those cases was whether the principal had liability for the agent's violations, and in Hoskins it was whether the agent had liability for the principal's violations, the antecedent question of whether an agency relationship exists at all is fundamental to both. The Hoskins standard thus should apply to any matter involving corporate criminal liability.

Looking ahead: practical implications for companies post-Hoskins

The 2nd Circuit's Hoskins decision provides a number of tools for companies facing potential criminal liability. Although a company's employees presumptively will satisfy the manifestation, assent, and control standard applied in Hoskins, the majority's analysis makes clear that courts should scrutinize the facts underlying any alleged agency relationship. A number of practical considerations for companies come to mind.

For example, companies should carefully define — in writing and in practice — the roles and responsibilities of each consultant, contractor, counterparty, business partner, and even employees at the outset. A clear record of each potential agent's duties, authority to bind the company (or not) and in what circumstances, and structural limitations on the person's relationship to the company will assist the company in distancing itself from the person's conduct and avoiding liability.

Similarly, if an issue arises and a company receives information suggesting misconduct involving its business, it immediately should assess the wrongdoer's relationship to the company. If, after evaluating the factors that drove the outcome in Hoskins, the company determines that the potential wrongdoer arguably does not qualify as an agent, the company sensibly may decide that reporting the conduct to law enforcement is not in the company's best interest. And where a company chooses to self-report, or an investigation otherwise is underway, Hoskins' agency analysis may provide triable issues that strengthen the company's position in negotiating a resolution.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.