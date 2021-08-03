UnitedLex taps former Deloitte leader as demand for services grows

A man walks through the street carrying a briefcase in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Michael Fucci will serve as a strategic advisor to UnitedLex

Legal industry is "changing quickly," CEO says

(Reuters) - Alternative legal services provider UnitedLex has once again added a Big Four alum, this time landing former Deloitte executive chairman Michael Fucci.

Fucci, who rose up through Deloitte's ranks, will serve as a strategic advisor to the board and executive teams at UnitedLex, the technology and legal services company said Tuesday. He was the accounting giant's U.S. chairman from 2015 to 2019 after previously serving in several other leadership roles.

"The more I researched UnitedLex, the more I saw this industry as a massive opportunity waiting to be tapped," Fucci said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with the UnitedLex team to best serve legal teams across all industries." He wasn't immediately available for additional comment.

The hire marks the latest incursion in a talent war among alternative legal services providers, big law firms and the Big Four professional services firms, which includes Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC.

The accounting rivals have also been taking steps to expand their legal-related offerings for clients globally, with KPMG and Deloitte launching new services in the last year to help corporate legal departments "transform" their operations.

UnitedLex made a splash when it brought on five executives with Big Four experience, including from PwC and Deloitte, in February. The legal services company also hired David Edelheit, who was previously a leader at PwC, in July 2020.

Fucci's hire will help the company "continue to keep pace with increasing demand for its transformation and consulting services," UnitedLex said in Tuesday's announcement, adding that he will help advise on "growth performance and scale amidst rapid demand for its services."

While at Deloitte, Fucci helped expand its consulting services by more than $200 billion in revenue, UnitedLex said.

"In the wake of the pandemic, the legal industry is changing quickly as enterprises look for legal departments to do more with less and to drive tangible revenue for the business," UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed said in a statement.

"We believe there is an enormous opportunity in the legal transformation space, and that Michael's expertise will help us better serve the growing need from around the world," he said.

UnitedLex, founded in 2006, has operations in 18 countries. The company has ramped up its digital ambitions, announcing a $100 million investment in "digital transformation of legal" in September 2020. Earlier last year, the company acquired Paul Hastings' data science, analysis and investigations team.

Read More:

KPMG launches global legal ops service to drive in-house 'transformation'

Deloitte launches new legal business unit, citing industry 'transformation'

Epiq touts 'legal transformation' offerings with new acquisition