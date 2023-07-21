Unmasking AI bias: a collaborative effort

Law Firms Greenspoon Marder LLP Follow

July 21, 2023 - Throughout the course of human history, societies have grappled with various forms of bias, often stemming from an array of sociocultural factors. We've seen these biases play out in hiring processes favoring a particular type of candidate or even in customer service's unconscious partiality — but we rarely stop to consider how technology can perpetuate and exacerbate these biases.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) increasingly influences our world, there's a growing concern about the bias it can potentially inherit, amplify, and spread.

This article examines the capacity of existing laws and regulations to shield against AI-based discrimination and underscores the imperative need for updating laws and passing new legislation, especially considering that current legislation, formulated in a pre-AI era, must urgently evolve to effectively combat the mounting challenges of technology-enabled bias.

To comprehend AI bias, let's start by understanding AI. At a fundamental level, AI is a branch of computer science that utilizes algorithms, data and computational models to mimic human intelligence. It learns from 'training data,' an extensive repository of information used to build its knowledge base.

The diversity and richness of this data directly impact AI capacity to perform tasks accurately. However, this data is often historical and may reflect existing societal biases, which can lead to AI systems unwittingly inheriting and magnifying these biases.

The manifestation of AI bias is multifaceted and takes on several forms, notably data, algorithmic, and interaction biases. These biases can emerge from a range of sources, including historical data, training data, and the way in which the algorithms are crafted. This has led to numerous real-world implications, such as facial recognition systems that encounter difficulties in accurately identifying minorities, or health care algorithms inadvertently prioritizing care for one demographic over another.

In the employment context, imagine an AI-driven hiring tool trained on data reflecting traditional employment preferences. Such a tool may inadvertently skew towards certain profiles, unintentionally fostering a homogenous and less inclusive workforce. Or consider marketing campaigns powered by AI algorithms. These campaigns, if trained on biased data, might disproportionately cater to a specific demographic, overlooking others and creating market imbalances.

Perhaps the most alarming manifestation of AI bias lies within the financial sector. AI-powered credit scoring systems, if corrupted by bias, can unjustly deny essential financial services to certain demographics, grounded on baseless assumptions. Such scenarios highlight the risk of AI unintentionally cementing existing economic disparities and widening wealth gaps, thus exacerbating societal inequality.

Even though AI is currently a 'hot' topic, governments have been adapting and evolving to counter AI bias. In the United States, regulatory bodies such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Federal Trade Commission are actively enforcing anti-discrimination laws, offering guidelines, and laying the groundwork for new regulations specifically aimed at mitigating AI bias.

Even existing federal laws, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and others serve as indirect safeguards against AI bias. Although these laws weren't explicitly designed with AI in mind, their scope can be broad enough to protect against AI-driven discrimination.

In Europe, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the National Data Protection Authorities are working in tandem to revise existing legislation, establish guidelines and enforce penalties relating to AI bias and discrimination.

The legal landscape is evolving in sync with these technological advancements. Proposed legislation, like the Algorithmic Accountability Act in the United States and the Artificial Intelligence Act in the European Union, seek to draw the contours of the legal landscape of the AI-empowered future. These laws aim to establish frameworks for AI systems, integrating the principles of transparency, accountability, and non-discrimination at the core of AI functionalities.

Additionally, it is crucial to revisit and revise already existing laws. For instance, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which didn't foresee an AI-dominated world, could be amended to include provisions related to AI-driven decision-making processes. As courtrooms start witnessing more cases related to AI bias, legal precedents will gradually shape the interpretation and application of these laws, thereby fortifying the legal framework to effectively counter AI bias.

Mitigating AI bias isn't a battle to be fought solely in the courtrooms; it demands an all-hands-on-deck approach involving technologists, lawmakers, civil rights advocates, and organizations. Organizations should prioritize ethical AI design and increase transparency in their AI systems. This may include revealing the nature of their AI decision-making processes, the data used in training algorithms, and the potential limitations and biases of their AI systems.

It will take a concerted effort, collaboration across sectors, and constant vigilance. If left unchecked, AI bias has the potential to trigger significant societal ramifications, such as engendering less diverse workforces, increasing incarceration rates, or exacerbating income and wealth disparities. However, by implementing the right measures, we can successfully navigate this unknown terrain.

The rapidly evolving landscape of AI systems presents both challenges and opportunities in addressing bias and discrimination. As AI becomes more embedded in our lives, it's essential to remain aware and proactive in ensuring fairness and mitigating bias. Through understanding the current legal frameworks, engaging regulatory authorities, anticipating future legal developments, and implementing strategies for combating AI bias, we can guide the path of AI toward a future that is equitable and truly serves the best interests of all individuals, irrespective of their background or protected characteristics.

