U.S. ambassador pick for Mexico discloses WilmerHale pay

Companies Law firms Ken Salazar's disclosure showed a $3.8 mln partnership distribution for 2020

Salazar provided legal services to Wilmer clients including Facebook, Chevron and 3M

(Reuters) - Kenneth Salazar, a top lawyer at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and a former Obama-era U.S. cabinet official, disclosed earning more than $3.84 million in partnership share on a financial statement released Tuesday as part of his nomination by the Biden administration to serve as U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

U.S. President Joe Biden in June nominated Salazar to lead the diplomatic mission in Mexico. Salazar is a Democrat who served for four years as the U.S. interior secretary at the start of the Barack Obama administration. The former U.S. senator from Colorado and state attorney general joined Wilmer in Colorado in 2013, founding the firm's Denver office.

Salazar's financial disclosure shows he provided legal services to Wilmer clients including 3M Corp, Chevron USA, Target Corp, ConocoPhillips, Facebook Inc, T-Mobile USA and Intuit Inc. Other clients included the Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation and Catawba Tribe of South Carolina.

Financial disclosures are mandatory ethics filings and can offer a peek at compensation at major U.S. law firms, law schools and in-house legal departments. Newly arriving U.S. officials are generally prohibited from touching matters that involved a former client for a year.

Salazar did not respond immediately to a message seeking comment on Tuesday.

His nomination is pending before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. A hearing date has not been posted. Salazar can be expected to exert notable influence as part of the Biden administration's implementation of immigration policies.

Salazar disclosed a $3.84 million partnership distribution for 2020, which he said he received in April. Average profits per equity partner at Washington-based Wilmer rose nearly 10% last year to about $2.54 million, according to The American Lawyer. Revenue per lawyer was up 2.4% to $1.44 million.

For legal services provided in 2021, Salazar said on his financial statement he will receive a fixed rate of compensation but not a partnership share.

Salazar would join a group of more than a dozen Wilmer lawyers who've left the firm for posts in the Biden administration.

Those departures include Alejandro Mayorkas, now serving as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security; Jonathan Cedarbaum and Danielle Conley, both serving in the White House; David Cohen, deputy director of the CIA; and Brian Boynton, a top lawyer in the Justice Department's civil division in Washington.

As part of his nomination, Salazar said he would step down from Target Corp's board of directors, where he has served since 2013. His financial statement showed a director-fee cash payment of $128,194. Salazar also reported $60,000 in income for a lecture and meeting engagement with the University of Idaho College of Law in 2019.

A Trump-era U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, arrived from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, where he had been a partner since 2018. Landau has not revealed his next steps since leaving the post.

