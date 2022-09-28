U.S. antitrust prosecutor joins Fried Frank law firm in New York















(Reuters) - Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson said Wednesday that it has hired Richard Powers, a top U.S. antitrust prosecutor, as a partner in New York.

Powers, who was deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's antitrust division, is the highest-ranking prosecutor to leave the Biden administration for private practice, according to the firm's global antitrust and competition department chair Bernard Nigro Jr.

Powers said he worked with Nigro in the past and was attracted to the firm's roster of lawyers and clients. Nigro was the principal deputy assistant attorney general in the antitrust division during the Trump administration.

Powers said the government has shown it is willing to prosecute "tough, close-call cases," and he expects to handle such work at Fried Frank.

Duing his 13 years at the Justice Department, Powers prosecuted cartel and fraud matters involving the financial services industry. Among his cases, the agency during his tenure sued to contest a $5.3 billion proposed merger between Visa and financial technology company Plaid, which the companies abandoned in 2021.

He said he plans to represent a wide range of clients while at Fried Frank.

In February, former Manhattan U.S. attorney Audrey Strauss rejoined Fried Frank as senior counsel in its white collar defense, regulatory enforcement and investigations practice.

